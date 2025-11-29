Tesla Isn't Alone, Most Electric Cars Lose Value Faster Than You Might Think

Electric cars are nothing new. Not even in the sense that, yes technically, electric vehicles have been around for over a century, but even in the mainstream automotive world, EVs have been regular sights on the road now for over a decade. The infrastructure has come on leaps and bounds: they can be charged in minutes, battery packs don't degrade as badly as the naysayers feared they would, and they are even getting more affordable to buy, too.

However, for some reason, they still depreciate far quicker than their gas-powered counterparts. EVs are fairly attractive as a new buy for many of us, but secondhand models are just not that desirable, it would seem. According to Thunder Said Energy, while ICE cars tend to depreciate on average by $0.11 per mile covered, EVs come in at $0.27 per mile, demonstrating just how wide the gulf is. There are variables that could affect the value of this data, for example, over the past few years, many EVs will have been purchased with a $7,500 reduction, courtesy of the now-canceled federal tax credits. This, effectively, immediately places $7,500 worth of depreciation onto qualifying vehicles, as surely no one would pay more for a used model.

This needs to be taken into account when looking at electric vs. gas in terms of depreciation; it's important to compare the actual price paid, and not just the MSRP listed prior to incentives. With that being said, we can't rely solely on depreciation reports, as it's unclear whether or not the effective $7,500 reduction has been factored into the calculations. So, while the data suggests electric cars depreciate at a faster rate, it's important to explore other avenues to verify the claim.