Tesla Resale Value: Is It Worth The Investment?

With a Tesla in particular, prices range from $36,490 for the Model Y to $71,090 for the Model S (with discounts such as Federal Tax Credit and estimated gas savings factored in). Needless to say, no model is an insignificant proposition, and with the pace of changes in the EV world, new purchasers may not intend to drive that very same vehicle themselves for long. What many buyers surely want to know, then, is how the resale value of a Tesla will hold up compared to the initial outlay.

With resale value, the Tesla brand overall is in a good position among luxury car makers. According to CarEdge, the luxury brand with the best five-year resale value is Acura, at 86.29%. Porsche and Lexus follow, scoring 82.33% and 79.82% respectively; the latter just barely squeaking ahead of Tesla's 79.74%. Of these brands, of course, Tesla is in a unique position as an EV maker (EVs with a range of intriguing features at that), a fact that clouds the issue of determining how the models' value may fall over time.

Let's look at the former Resale Value Guarantee Tesla offered, and how the different models of Tesla are likely to compare in this regard with the guarantee no longer in place.