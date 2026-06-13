Want An EV That Actually Holds Its Value? iSeeCars Says To Start With These
Imagine paying $50,000 for a brand new electric vehicle — you're excited to lower your carbon footprint and ready to brag about not paying $4 or more for a gallon of gas. Your enthusiasm may dim a bit, however, when you watch almost half of the car's value disappear within the first few years.
Surely we're exaggerating, right? It depends on the car. Electric vehicles, or EVs, tend to depreciate faster than gasoline-powered vehicles because the technology is advancing so quickly and many buyers received heavy incentives when they purchased their new car. Those incentives don't translate to the used market. Consumers also worry about battery life, and lesser-known brands and models are harder to sell than popular models like Tesla.
On average, an EV loses up 30% of its value in the first year, and up to 60% of its value after three years. Compared to a standard gasoline-powered vehicle, which typically loses about 16% of its value after one year and about 40% after three years, these numbers are a bit staggering. There's a lot to consider when you buy a new car, but resale value should definitely be on the list. Whether you hold onto a car for five years or ten, you will eventually sell or trade it. Getting top dollar for it is what matters most. For now, no EV will hold up as well as a traditional car, but here are three electric vehicles that hold their value better than competitors, at least according to iSeeCars.
Tesla Model 3
To the surprise of absolutely no one, iSeeCars reports that the Tesla Model 3 depreciates more slowly than any other EV on the market, as of March 2026. Tesla continues to do well in terms of sales, and after five years of ownership, Model 3 owners can expect their car to be worth about 45.4% of its original value. With a base price of $36,990, a 2026 Model Y should be worth about $16,800 after those five years.
The Model 3 was the second bestselling electric vehicle in 2025, behind only Tesla's own Model Y. It's the most affordable model that Tesla sells, and it has an estimated driving range of 321 miles on a full charge. When it's time to charge, drivers can add up to 170 miles in only 15 minutes of charging. Inside, the cabin is clean and uncluttered — there's a 15.4-inch touchscreen that drivers use to control everything from climate controls to seat position. Buyers can add self-driving capabilities for an extra $99 per month. The Model 3 has a basic four-year/50,000-mile warranty, and the battery and drive unit are covered by an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.
Porsche Taycan
If budget is not a concern, you may not be too worried about how quickly your car depreciates. That being said, the electric Porsche Taycan takes second place on iSeeCars' list of EVs that depreciate more slowly. The Taycan, which starts at $105,800, will lose about 54.7% of its value in the first five years, or about $57,800. That's a hefty chunk of change, especially for a vehicle that only has an estimated driving range of 274 miles. To get close to the Model 3's driving range, buyers have to invest in the Taycan Black Edition, which has a starting price of $122,800 and a range of 318 miles.
You should consider the Taycan if you're looking for a performance vehicle. It can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds using launch control, and it has a top speed of 143 mph. With a DC fast charger, it can charge from 10% to 80% in only 18 minutes. The base model has rear-wheel drive, while other models offer all-wheel drive. All Turbo models now include electric sport sound, which changes how the car sounds based on your speed and acceleration.
Inside, the cabin is designed for a driver-oriented experience. Standard safety features include emergency braking, parking sensors and lane-change assistance with blind-spot monitoring. All models also boast a regenerative braking system. Some features that are more commonly standard on other luxury vehicles are optional on the Taycan, including adaptive cruise control.
Hyundai Kona (electric model)
The Hyundai Kona Electric, which the automaker launched in 2019, is a well-rated and affordable compact SUV. iSeeCars ranked the electric Kona as the third best buy when it comes to EV depreciation, with an expected loss of 56.5% in the first five years. It's the most affordable option included on this list, but don't expect to find any 2026 models at your local dealership. Hyundai paused production on the electric Kona and is skipping the 2026 model year, but don't fear, the automaker reassured customers it will return in 2027.
EV sales took a hit after the federal government ended its tax rebate program, and Hyundai stated that it has enough stock of the 2025 Kona Electric to meet buyer demand. At time of writing, the electric Kona is not listed on Hyundai's website, so you'll have to check in with your local dealership for availability. The 2025 model had an MSRP of $32,975, meaning it has an estimated value of about $14,300 after five years.
The base model has an estimated driving range of 200 miles, which is paltry compared to the Tesla Model 3, which sells for only a few thousand more. Using a DC fast charger, the Kona Electric charges from 10% to 80% in 43 minutes. Inside, drivers will find a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, Highway Driving Assist and speed limit recognition.