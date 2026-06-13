Want An EV That Actually Holds Its Value? iSeeCars Says To Start With These

Imagine paying $50,000 for a brand new electric vehicle — you're excited to lower your carbon footprint and ready to brag about not paying $4 or more for a gallon of gas. Your enthusiasm may dim a bit, however, when you watch almost half of the car's value disappear within the first few years.

Surely we're exaggerating, right? It depends on the car. Electric vehicles, or EVs, tend to depreciate faster than gasoline-powered vehicles because the technology is advancing so quickly and many buyers received heavy incentives when they purchased their new car. Those incentives don't translate to the used market. Consumers also worry about battery life, and lesser-known brands and models are harder to sell than popular models like Tesla.

On average, an EV loses up 30% of its value in the first year, and up to 60% of its value after three years. Compared to a standard gasoline-powered vehicle, which typically loses about 16% of its value after one year and about 40% after three years, these numbers are a bit staggering. There's a lot to consider when you buy a new car, but resale value should definitely be on the list. Whether you hold onto a car for five years or ten, you will eventually sell or trade it. Getting top dollar for it is what matters most. For now, no EV will hold up as well as a traditional car, but here are three electric vehicles that hold their value better than competitors, at least according to iSeeCars.