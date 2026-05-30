5 Simple Tips For Keeping Your Car's Depreciation To A Minimum

No matter how old you were, your first set of wheels likely holds a permanent place in your memory. For many of us, a car symbolized our first step toward independence. It probably wasn't brand new or flashy, but it was ours. The reality likely hit sooner rather than later, however. The real cost of owning a car goes far beyond the monthly payment or even insurance. There's gas, of course, along with maintenance, unexpected repairs, registration and inspection fees, and costs that rear their ugly head every few years, like new tires or a battery.

There's one other factor that many buyers don't consider: depreciation, or how much value your car will lose over time. It's not just a myth that a new car loses some value as soon as you drive it off the lot. Most new cars lose up to 20% of their value in the first year alone, and by year five, many have lost up to 60%. There are steps you can take to potentially reduce depreciation before you even buy the car — research the brand, as some tend to retain their value better than others, and pick a vehicle type that is desired, such as pickup trucks and SUVs. There are also things you can do while you own the car to help maintain value. Here are five steps that are sure to give you a boost when it's time to sell.