23 Major Car Brands Ranked By Depreciation

There has never been, and never will be, a car brand that makes models that do not depreciate. As an asset, a car will inevitably lose its value the more time passes, and the more that it is used. However, some brands hold up better than others, and that's what we're looking at today. For this list, we're not going off MSRPs, because these can vary widely depending on trim, so instead we're using percentages wherever possible, for a more accurate idea. Wherever we've had to use depreciation calculators, we've set the model to brand new, assumed an ownership period of five years, and considered 21,000 miles per year on the odo.

Before we begin, remember that we cannot possibly come up with a single figure per brand; some models (even within a lineup) will depreciate more than others. For instance, while a Porsche 911 can sometimes hold over 80% of its value, the brand's most popular offering, the Cayenne, can easily lose 50% on its end. We also cannot judge all cars by the same yardstick; it's reasonable for a Land Rover to do 21,000 miles per year, but not for a Maserati. That's why the Maserati ranks higher than Land Rover, though it has more depreciation, and why Porsche comes after Cadillac. With all that said, here are 23 of America's biggest car brands, (roughly) ranked by depreciation, from most to least.