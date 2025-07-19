Range Rover Vs Land Rover: What's The Difference?

Land Rover and Range Rover are two names are sure to cross your mind when you try to picture the ideal SUV — one that looks just as comfortable cruising the muddy roads of Vermont as it does when parked outside a five-star hotel in New York. And if you've ever wondered if they mean one and the same thing, you are not alone. Someone might say, "I'm driving my Range," even when they're technically behind the wheel of Land Rover Discovery.

The distinction between them seems to have blurred somewhere along the road, leaving many people confused, with some — especially in pop culture — even using them interchangeably. The problem is, as you may have gathered, they're not the same. Land Rover is the parent brand, with seven lines of rugged, high-end 4X4s under its badge, some of which belong to the Range Rover family. In simpler terms, Land Rover is the "make," whereas Range Rover is simply the "model," arguably their most luxurious one. That means if you see a Range Rover, you're looking at a Land Rover, but the reverse doesn't quite apply as a Land Rover could just as easily be a Defender or a Discovery, too.