2025 Mazda3 Turbo 0-60 Time: Just How Quick Is This Sedan?

Mazda caused a stir when it swapped out the multi-link rear suspension on the third-gen Mazda3 for a torsion-beam axle on the current fourth-generation model, which debuted in 2019. Alongside the loss of what consumers considered a proper independent rear suspension, some were unhappy about the lack of a turbo engine, as the returning 186-hp, 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder was the lone engine choice. However, this all changed for the 2021 model year, when Mazda introduced a 250-hp, 2.5-liter turbo-four on the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo. By this time, the fourth-gen Mazda had also valiantly won over skeptics with its agile chassis, super-sharp steering, interior comfort, and quiet driving.

Since then, the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter turbo engine has remained a constant fixture in the Mazda3 lineup, even after Mazda pared down its engine offerings by dropping the base 186-hp four-cylinder in favor of the 191-hp 2.5-liter engine in the 2023 Mazda3. That means you still get the same 320 lb-ft turbo-four in the 2025 Mazda3 Turbo.

But just how fast is the Mazda3 Turbo 0-60 time? Well, according to Car and Driver testing, the Mazda3 Turbo 0–60 time is 5.6 seconds. That's 1.4 seconds quicker than an automatic-equipped, naturally aspirated Mazda3 sedan with front-wheel drive, which needed 7.0 seconds to reach the same speed. A stick shift Mazda3 Hatchback, for its own part, produces 0–60 mph in 7.3 seconds.

Keep in mind, however, that your results may vary greatly, depending on test conditions. For example, data on Zeroto60Times suggests the Mazda3 Turbo 0–60 times can reach up to 5.8 seconds for the sedan and 5.9 seconds for the hatchback.