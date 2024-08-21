2025 Cadillac Escalade Price: Here's How Much Each Trim Level Costs
Cadillac has just rolled out the pricing schedule for the brand new, 2025 Escalade. This SUV has been one of the company's more popular models for decades, as it combines the luxury that the brand is known for with the utility of a larger and more versatile vehicle. The new 2025 model already has a lot of eyes on it ever since Cadillac reported that it would come with awesome new features like huge screens, V8 grunt, and power doors. Those who've been thinking about getting one of these vehicles might be interested in seeing what they would have to pay to get their hands on the latest model. That price will vary depending on what trim you decide to go with, however.
The 2025 Escalade comes in six different trims: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport, Sport Platinum, and V-Series. The price varies widely between each trim level, and there is also a range of prices for each trim depending on which options you choose to include with it. Here is a quick breakdown of how much each trim costs.
Luxury trims
The most affordable trim in the Escalade line-up is the Luxury edition. This starts at $89,590 and can go up to $92,590 if you add the optional second-row bench seating. $90K might seem like a high price to pay if you're used to looking at SUVs from Honda and Toyota, but that's just the starting point for the Escalade.
The next step-up is the Premium Luxury, which includes all the standard features in the base model as well as a sport grille, heated leather front seats, a 12-way power driver, a panoramic sliding glass roof, and 22-inch wheels. This starts at $98,790 and can get up to $101,790 if you add the optional features. These include a Touring Package that has power doors and an Air Ride suspension, 24-inch wheels, 36-inch AKG speakers with surround sound audio, a special red interior with black accents, and entertainment systems for the rear seats with dual 12.6-inch displays that would make it a great SUV for family road trips.
The most expensive of the Luxury models is the Premium Luxury Platinum. This has all the features in the standard Premium Luxury trim, plus several of its optional features, heated and ventilated Semi-Aniline leather front seats with a four-way lumbar massage function, 22-inch wheels, and the Night Vision functionality. This starts at $118,390 and goes up to $121, 390 if you add the Executive Second Row seating which includes a 40-speaker AKG surround sound system, upgrade to the 24-inch wheels, and get the console refrigerator.
Sport and Sport Platinum
The base Sport model is fairly comparable to the Premium Luxury, as it has a relatively similar feature set. It has black accents on the exterior, a slightly different grille, a different number of spokes on its 22-inch wheels, and many other minor aesthetic changes. So it makes sense that the price would be similar as well. It starts at $99,390 and can go as high as $102,390 if you choose to add the Touring Package, upgrade to 24-inch wheels, get the dual rear-seat entertainment system, 36-speaker AKG surround sound system, Night Vision, and red interior with black accents.
The Sport Platinum is the upgraded version of the Sport. It comes with all of the stock features and many of the additional ones, as well as the Semi-Analine front seats with an upgraded 16-way power driver. This starts at $118,890 and goes to $121,390 if you add the Executive Second Row seating with the upgraded speaker system, the 24-inch wheels, and the console refrigerator.
V-Series AWD
Finally, we have the most expensive trim in the 2025 Cadillac Escalade line: The V-Series. A lot of fans were excited when it was first announced that this super-SUV trim would be offered on the Escalade back in 2023. There is only one option in this trim line and not only does it have a unique set of design and luxury features, but it also has a Supercharged 6.2L V8 engine that has Active Fuel Management. On top of that, the Cadillac V-Series will come with Brembo six-piston performance front breaks, an equal-length exhaust with active exhaust valves, and black quad exhaust tips. It will be the only version of the vehicle to come with AWD instead of 4WD.
Cadillac has informed us that this vehicle will start at a whopping $161,990. This comes stock with a sport grill that has an illuminated Cadillac crest, 24-inch wheels, a console refrigerator, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and horn pad with V-mode. According to Cadillac, this "allows you to tailor your vehicle's performance in response to road conditions or driving preferences."
Cadillac's website also lists the option to add the second row seating with the 40-speaker AKG audio, but it has not listed a price for this add-on as of now.