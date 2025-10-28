Stellantis Could Be Headed For A Messy Corporate Divorce

Ten months after former Stellantis NV CEO Carlos Tavares was forced out of his position for clashing with the board, he has some more controversial opinions about his former employer's future... and the industry at large. In his book, published in Europe last week, Tavares suggests that Stellantis could be heading for a massive corporate split. The reason? Rising tensions between the company's French, Italian, and American operations.

"I am worried that the three-way balance between Italy, France, and the U.S. will break," Tavares writes (per Bloomberg). He feels that the company's fate rests on the shoulders of its new management and its ability to bring everybody under the Stellantis banner back together. (The alternative is the company continuing to be pulled in multiple directions by global stakeholders until it reaches a breaking point.)

All of this is pretty surprising considering the company was only officially formed in 2021. The product of a merger between Italy's Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France's PSA Group, Stellantis instantly became one of the world's largest carmakers. They own 14 brands in all, including Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Peugeot, and Maserati. It was once seen as a strength, but, ironically, it's this very size that now seems to be pulling Stellantis apart.