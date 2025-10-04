Stellantis Backtracks On Dare Forward 2030 Plan For All Electric Vehicles, Here's Why

Stellantis' all-electric future has hit a pretty big speed bump. The automotive behemoth behind brands like Jeep, Ram, and Dodge has slammed the brakes on its ambitious Dare Forward 2030 plan. This is the same ambitious vision unveiled just a few years ago in 2022. Originally, it promised a massive €50 billion investment into electrification, with the target of selling only battery-electric vehicles in Europe by the end of the decade. The news was dropped at the Munich Motor Show by Stellantis' European chief, and it effectively killed a key goal of the strategy.

So what gives? According to Stellantis itself, the dream collided head-on with reality. Imparato pointed to a trifecta of problems holding back the EV revolution including inadequate charging infrastructure and adoption rates that are not keeping up with forecasts. He also pointed toward soaring costs – raw material costs of EVs have risen significantly since the pandemic and aren't expected to slow down. High material costs translate to a higher asking price for EVs, which puts off customers.

At the same time, the company's new CEO, Antonio Filosa, is reportedly pushing for regulators to be more flexible and to throw some support behind hybrid tech instead of forcing an all-or-nothing EV mandate. Indeed, many people still prefer hybrids due to their affordability. Imparato went even further, bluntly labeling the European Union's wider goal for all new cars to be zero-emission by 2035 as totally "unrealistic" under the current market conditions.