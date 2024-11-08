The Biggest Problem With EVs Has Nothing To Do With Range Or Tech (Hint: It's Price)

Tesla used to be the king of EVs when it came to pure technical specifications. A few years ago, if you wanted the fastest, longest range electric car, you bought a Tesla. However, competing models from so-called legacy automakers have come a long way on a technical level, even just within the last half-decade. Your average EV from any automaker like Ford, Hyundai, Kia, or General Motors is going to be ridiculously quick to accelerate compared to a gas-powered car; most have well over 200 miles or even 300 miles of range; and most can charge within just a few minutes. 2024 (soon to be 2025) is a great time to buy an EV.

When it comes to selling points and specs, most automakers have not only caught up with Tesla but have even surpassed the company when it comes to build quality, style, onboard tech, and — a factor of growing importance to many shoppers — not being run by Elon Musk. For all that, though, Tesla still sold and delivered 462,890 cars last quarter, with 439,975 of those cars being the Model 3 or Model Y. Comparatively, Hyundai sold 11,590 Ioniq 5s and 2,185 Ioniq 6s in the same period; General Motors, as an entire company, managed to deliver 32,095 EVs.

Tesla is clearly doing something to persuade customers to buy its cars in numbers substantially higher than the competition, and it isn't by making a better EV. It's making a cheaper EV.

