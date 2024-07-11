Elon Musk's Mars Plans Include Bombs, Bubbles, Cybertrucks And New Species

Elon Musk has never been shy about his ambitions of putting mankind on Mars, saving Earth from an impending population crisis, and achieving it all through his diverse portfolio of companies. But those plans are not merely rhetorical claims to prop up his image as some kind of techno-futuristic messiah. According to an interview-driven report published by The New York Times, work is underway at SpaceX regarding a planned Mars colony, and the ambitions include something as wild as detonating thermonuclear bombs on the red planet.

Musk's space tech company reportedly has a dedicated company that is currently exploring plans for bubble-like habitats and the materials that would be used to build them. Scientists are experimenting with a variety of materials to achieve the goal of in-situ construction, instead of hauling hundreds of tons of materials from Earth – a process that is cumbersome as well as wildly expensive. One of those ideas is AstroCrete, which is essentially a mix of Martian dust, sweat, and blood to form a concrete-like material.

3d printing is being seen as another viable solution, with the dome-like Sfero concept being one of them. SpaceX's imaginations seem to be grander. Internal material reportedly shows concepts of a colony living in a city shaped like a giant central dome and smaller ones around it. "Mr. Musk is particularly concerned with making sure the city looks cool," claims the report, further adding that the ongoing discussions are focused on the construction materials.