Every Car Brand Stellantis Owns In 2025

One of several iconic American brands under the Stellantis umbrella, Dodge can trace its heritage back to the start of the U.S. automobile industry. After making a name for themselves supplying parts for Ford, the Dodge brothers branched out and launched their eponymous mark in 1914. By the end of the decade, Dodge had expanded into one of America's largest automakers, and built its 400,000th car in 1919, just five years after its launch. Chrysler Corporation bought the Dodge brand in 1928, and it would remain under Chrysler ownership for many decades.

It's perhaps most famous for being one of the biggest names in the muscle car wars, but Dodge also helped shape the future of the U.S. auto industry by launching the Caravan in 1984. One of Dodge's most successful models, it essentially created the minivan segment in America, alongside its Plymouth-badged counterpart the Voyager. In 1998, Chrysler merged with Daimler to form DaimlerChrysler, bringing the Dodge brand with it. The Great Recession saw Daimler and Chrysler separate once again, then in 2014 Chrysler merged with Fiat to form FCA, bringing Dodge along with it.

Dodge's current lineup is a transitional one, with the brand only offering the long-running Durango SUV and the Hornet crossover as of this writing. The controversial reborn 2025 Dodge Charger, complete with its all-electric powertrain, has also recently begun deliveries.

