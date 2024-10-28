10 Of The Most Popular Pickup Trucks Sold In 2024
Pickup trucks are some of the most versatile vehicles you can get. Their ability to carry plenty of cargo without sacrificing much in the way of interior space or handling makes them perfect for those who want a jack-of-all-trades as their primary ride. Pickups have remained popular even today, with numerous models continuing to boast thousands of sales each year, with the top pickups of 2024 showing no signs of reducing their presence on the road.
Currently, sales numbers between pickup models are very competitive. While there are plenty of cool pickup trucks you can't get in the U.S., these aren't tracked as closely as those sold in the States, so this article will focus the numbers of pickup trucks sold in America to determine how popular each one is today. After all, recent pickup trucks have been more popular in America than in many other countries.
Sales data of each truck on this list was taken from goodcarbadcar.net. These numbers are accurate as of September 2024, so placements might change as more data comes in from October, November, and December.
10. Ford Ranger (about 36,000 sold)
The Ford Ranger didn't have a great start in 2024, losing out to the Jeep Gladiator for the last spot in the top 10 midway through the year. But it was later able to climb up the ranks of pickups, claiming the current number 10 spot on this list with over 36,000 sales. It's already on pace to outdo the numbers achieved in its previous year on the market, outperforming pickups from other major brands such as Honda and Tesla, as well as that Jeep Gladiator. It's far from the most popular truck offered by Ford, but its presence here helps to cement the company's lead in this market.
The Ranger puts a great deal of emphasis on its ability to handle any sort of terrain. Our 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor review noted the high-level pickup's massive 405 horsepower and terrific off-road capabilities, letting it stand up to even more popular models such as the F-150. And its base model's $32,980 price tag is quite competitive compared to other mid-sized vehicles in its class, so it's not too surprising to see it obtain so many sales. Still, its popularity pales in comparison to other modern-day pickups, not quite managing to get as much love as a few other Ford models.
9. Nissan Frontier (about 56,000 sold)
Managing to achieve almost 56,000 sales so far in 2024, the Nissan Frontier is a remarkable ride. Clocking in just a few hundred bucks less than the Ranger, its base model manages to compete very well with only more horsepower (310 versus 270 for the base-level Ranger) plus a bonus of extra standard features like keyless ignition and an optional "moonroof". It's not the cheapest pickup you'll find at brand-new prices, but it's a fine choice if the Ranger is just a bit too far outside of your budget.
Some of the best years for the Nissan Frontier are its latest, boasting modernized tech and very few recalls compared to its earlier years. While the 2024 model has faced a few recalls of its own, these only apply to a small percentage of the Frontiers sold this year. But this may have led to a drop-off in the Frontier's sales, as their consistency started to fall in August and September. Only time will tell if the Frontier manages to stay in the top 10 by the end of the year.
8. Chevrolet Colorado (about 71,000 sold)
Chevrolet's Colorado is a popular pickup truck both in sales and in being recognized by major publications as the "truck of the year" for 2024. There are plenty of reasons why it was able to gain that recognition, including a wide range of optional features like underbody cameras and other state-of-the-art tech. Plus, it manages to be one of the cheapest pickup trucks, priced at just under $30,000 for the base model. This alone makes it a wonder that the Colorado doesn't place higher, especially when considering its lack of compromise in torque and towing performance.
One likely reason for the Colorado's relatively low placement on this list: a number of complains about recent model years. Issues with the electronics and battery have led to some poor word-of-mouth, likely the biggest reason why it sits at just under 71,000 sales. Still, our 2024 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss review made it clear that this pickup is in a class of its own when it comes to simplicity and utility. Its sales have also been consistently high since April, so with luck, the Colorado might very well scrape the 100,000 mark by the end of the year.
7. Toyota Tundra (about 117,000 sold)
One pickup that has reached above 100,000 sales already is the Toyota Tundra, one of the most expensive pickups on this list at a base price of $40,090. The disparity between price and sales numbers is easy to understand once you look at the Tundra's specs. It blows most of its competitors away entirely with 12,000 pounds of maximum towing capacity and an excellent 389 horsepower from its i-Force engine. It's not hurting for extra features, either, providing its own unique camera system to give drivers a panoramic view of their truck. And our review of the 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Hybrid — with a staggering 437 hp from an i-Force Max engine — found it surprisingly sporty.
Not everything is so perfect for the Tundra, however. When looking at every Toyota Tundra generation, the latest models suffer from questionable reliability, with multiple 2022 and 2023 models being recalled for engine problems not too long ago. A high rate of failure isn't something you want on a more expensive vehicle, so it's not too surprising to see it fall a bit short in the rankings. But this doesn't leave Toyota out of the running entirely, with a different model of pickup managing to pick up some of the Tundra's slack.
6. Toyota Tacoma (about 127,000 sold)
While its specs don't quite measure up to those of the Tundra — or even some other previously mentioned pickups — Toyota's Tacoma has managed to outdo its rivals when it comes to sales. Its base price is around $9,000 cheaper than the Tundra's, and its overall fuel efficiency is much better thanks to a smaller size. Reviews for the Tacoma have given it especially high marks, as well, helping push its popularity even further. On paper, there's very little to be concerned about if you're looking to get a new one.
But the Tacoma has an unusual quirk not shared by many other pickups here: an unusually smaller number of sales this year compared to the same time last year, losing more than 50,000 sales. We found plenty of reasons to be critical of the pickup in our 2024 Toyota Tacoma Manual review, calling it an underpowered vehicle with questionable design and software decisions. Depending on how the next model year turns out, the Tacoma's 2025 numbers might put it in an even worse position unless Toyota turns things around.
5. Ford Maverick (about 135,000 sold)
The Ford Maverick earns a comfortable spot in the middle of the rankings at over 130,000 sales. It's one of the few pickups that offers a hybrid option, and while that's hardly an exclusive deal, it makes for one of the best trucks you can find with that option available thanks to fuel efficiency. At its base price, the Maverick is also the cheapest pickup of them all, set at just $23,920 for the XL version. At such a price, it should come as no surprise that the Maverick could reach its current popularity.
While the Maverick still boasts the versatility of a pickup, it's smaller than most of its rivals, leaving it without much of a chance to compete when it comes to specs. This is likely the biggest reason as to why the Maverick doesn't push higher in sales, even with its remarkably low price. Anyone looking for the full capabilities of a pickup will likely be fine with paying the extra premium, especially when looking at which ones sold more than the Maverick.
4. GMC Sierra (about 203,000 sold)
The GMC Sierra comes in a variety of styles, allowing for quite a bit of versatility compared to previously mentioned pickups. Its light-duty model manages to boast incredible strength with a maximum towing capacity of 13,200 pounds, and the heavy-duty version nearly triples that number. The base prices here are among the highest you'll find, with the lowest set at $38,300 for light-duty and $46,300 for heavy-duty. But considering the capabilities of these models, they're a fine selection for those who want no compromises on their pickup of choice.
The Sierra also has a fully-electric version known as the Denali Edition 1, providing a fantastic 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque without any need for gas. But it's also incredibly expensive at $97,500, making it something you should only really consider as an enthusiast. Still, the Sierra has proven itself attractive to consumers on the higher end of this market. That it broke through 200,000 sales even before the last quarter of 2024 should be enough proof of that.
3. Ram Pickup (about 269,000 sold)
The Ram Pickup is another vehicle that found more success in 2023 than 2024. It was able to hit 300,000 sales during the first three quarters then, whereas the latest results only have it a bit below 269,000. The older pickup models were able to offer a few extra options, including a more fuel-efficient engine, so that could have contributed to its relative decline. Yet this hasn't stopped the pickups from claiming a spot in the top three most popular vehicles in their class.
You can make a lot of comparisons between Ram's line of pickups and GMC's, with various light-duty and heavy-duty options available. In many cases between similar models from Ram and GMC, Ram is able to compete with pricing well while also outperforming the Sierra in multiple areas, such as horsepower and fuel efficiency. With such strong results, these pickups likely have no need to worry about losing their No. 3 placement even as the end of the year approaches.
2. Chevrolet Silverado (about 412,000 sold)
Available in light-duty, heavy-duty, and EV versions, the Chevrolet Silverado reaches even greater heights of popularity at over 400,000 sold so far in 2024. Like other pickups in the top four, it offers the lowest base price for its light-duty model ($37,000) while still offering some staggering payload capacity (carrying 2,260 pounds, towing 13,300 pounds) and torque (495 pound-feet). It even manages to make the Colorado look disappointing in comparison despite the Colorado's lower cost, especially thanks to the Silverado lacking the issues that have troubled its cheaper counterpart.
While there are some things you should know before buying a Chevrolet Silverado, new or used, most of the potential problems only stem from older-generation models. Since 2018, these pickups have been far more reliable than they ever were, and it seems like modern buyers are aware of this, judging by their placement here. After all, why take a risk on older used models known for their problems when you can rely on newer versions without those downsides? With enough care in its continued development, the Silverado's newfound popularity will likely continue to last beyond this current generation.
1. Ford F-Series (about 620,000 sold)
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Ford F-Series tops this list as the most popular pickup trucks of them all. Between the F-150, Super Duty, and Lightning, these models go from being competitive to outright demolishing their rivals with incredible specs at relatively low prices. Unmatched towing capabilities across each model, a wide range of modern tech features, and the lowest price for an EV pickup ($49,875) all allow the F-Series to sit comfortably at the top. Not to mention the brand recognition from what's been the country's most popular pickup truck for almost half a century.
These modern pickups ranked highly in our look at every generation of Ford's F-Series. Even as the only pickups on this list to reach well over 500,000 units sold, they weren't exempt from competition, making improvements each year to keep a tight grip on their top spot. Barring a complete upset in the industry, it's unlikely that the F-Series will fall out of first place anytime soon.