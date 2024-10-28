10 Of The Most Popular Pickup Trucks Sold In 2024

Pickup trucks are some of the most versatile vehicles you can get. Their ability to carry plenty of cargo without sacrificing much in the way of interior space or handling makes them perfect for those who want a jack-of-all-trades as their primary ride. Pickups have remained popular even today, with numerous models continuing to boast thousands of sales each year, with the top pickups of 2024 showing no signs of reducing their presence on the road.

Currently, sales numbers between pickup models are very competitive. While there are plenty of cool pickup trucks you can't get in the U.S., these aren't tracked as closely as those sold in the States, so this article will focus the numbers of pickup trucks sold in America to determine how popular each one is today. After all, recent pickup trucks have been more popular in America than in many other countries.

Sales data of each truck on this list was taken from goodcarbadcar.net. These numbers are accurate as of September 2024, so placements might change as more data comes in from October, November, and December.