10 Of The Coolest Pickup Trucks You Can't Get In The U.S.
People from other continents are often baffled by the fact that a pickup truck is the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. With 750,789 units sold in 2023, the Ford F-150 easily outsells the best-selling SUV, the RAV4 (434,843 units sold). In fact, the Chevy Silverado and Ram Pickup also sold better than Toyota's compact SUV. Naturally, this means that some of the world's major automakers pour a lot of money and resources into making ever-better trucks for the U.S. market.
As a result, you can buy just about any type of truck in America. Want a super-capable machine for towing and hauling? There are several turbodiesel heavy-duty monsters available. Maybe you want a hybrid pickup truck to increase fuel efficiency? Most full-size trucks are available with such powertrains. Recently, most manufacturers have also launched all-electric pickup trucks, accompanied by newcomers like Rivian and Tesla.
However, it's not like other markets don't enjoy great pickup trucks. In fact, there are many cool pickup trucks you can't get in the U.S. They won't be as flashy or as powerful as trucks sold in America, but they are equally capable of getting the job done, no matter the road ahead. In this piece, we will give you the scoop on some of the slickest trucks available in other markets and let you know what you are missing.
Toyota Hilux
The Hilux is easily the coolest pickup truck not available in the U.S., famous for its unbreakable nature and reliable mechanics. It even became sort of a legend in the automotive world after Top Gear's presenters couldn't destroy it, even after demolishing a building using explosives, with the Hilux on top! Toyota tried to sneak the Hilux into North America during the 1970s and 1980s but later replaced it with the Tacoma, which was larger and more powerful. It was the right move, with the Tacoma becoming the best-selling mid-size pickup truck in the U.S.
However, while the Tacoma is an excellent truck, it lacks the simplicity and ruggedness of its overseas counterpart. No, the Hilux won't wow you with performance – the latest and greatest eight-gen model is available with a 148-hp 2.4-liter turbodiesel, a 201-hp 2.8-liter turbodiesel with mild hybrid assistance, and a 164-hp 2.7-liter gas engine. Still, all these engines are proven workhorses that are able to bring you places few other trucks can. Of course, the world-class off-road credentials of the Hilux also help it being the vehicle you'll often see in the most remote places. It's a truck that just keeps on going!
The best part is that Toyota has resisted the temptation to make it flashier and more modern. The Hilux remains a workhorse truck, with an emphasis on reliability and toughness -– it even has leaf springs on the back axle. Meanwhile, the 2024 Tacoma became as complicated as ever, with a powerful new turbocharged hybrid engine and advanced technology, which made it a better truck but also brought the price to new heights.
Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Pickup
The Hilux is a more simplistic take on the pickup truck, but it's surely not barebones. Far from it, in fact, especially when you compare it to Toyota's other offering, the Land Cruiser 70 Pickup. Based on a platform that was first introduced in 1984, the latest 70-Series Land Cruiser is still built to bring you ultimate reliability, durability, and off-road prowess in an attainable package. As a result, it's still a mainstay in countries with bad road infrastructure, where the low price, unmatched toughness, and minimal running costs make it very popular.
The Land Cruiser 70 Pickup was modernized throughout its lifespan, with the latest model being available with a 4.0-liter V6 gas engine or the 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel from the Hilux, depending on the market. Much to the dismay of enthusiasts, Toyota recently killed the 4.5-liter V8 turbodiesel option, which just shows how content Land Cruiser customers are in keeping old technology going for ease of repair. The four-cylinder turbodiesel that replaced it is more economical and torquier, though, while also running much cleaner.
Regardless of the engine, the Land Cruiser 70 Pickup remains a truck to beat for those who just want a reliable workhorse. It's not very comfortable and quite slow, but its bulletproof mechanics, 40-year-long spare part support from Toyota, towing capabilities, and off-road abilities make it an easy sell, especially if you live in a remote place. Besides, the retro looks reminiscent of older Land Cruisers make it extra cool in our book!
Volkswagen Amarok
VW has never sold a pickup truck in the U.S., and it's not planning to launch one in the foreseeable future. However, the largest German automaker sells the Amarok pickup truck in most global markets, which was launched in 2009 to compete with the Toyota Hilux. Unlike its Japanese rival, though, the Amarok was designed as a more premium pickup truck, with an available V6 TDI turbodiesel engine that trumped the Hilux on power and refinement.
Now in its second generation, the Amarok still comes with a V6 diesel option. It's a 240-hp unit connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission, launching the Amarok to 62 mph in about 9 seconds. The engine is smooth, and the ride quality is also good for a pickup truck with leaf springs in the back. However, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel is also available with 168 hp in its single-turbo form and 207 hp in its bi-turbo form. These engines might not be as powerful as the V6, but they provide excellent fuel economy of 24 to 28 mpg combined, which are exceptional numbers for a pickup truck.
The most powerful engine on offer, though, is a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine, producing 298 hp. It's the same engine found in the Mustang EcoBoost, of all things. Why? Well, because VW jointly developed the second-gen Amarok with Ford and uses the same ladder chassis and suspension components from the latest Ranger. VW positioned the Amarok as a bit more upmarket pickup truck than the Ranger, though, making it more expensive.
Isuzu D-MAX / Mazda BT-50
Isuzu is a Japanese automaker that specializes in producing trucks. Naturally, its D-MAX pickup truck deserves a place on this list, as it's a bold-looking, capable pickup designed to tackle the most demanding terrains while carrying heavy payloads. This is actually the only model Isuzu produces at the moment, so there was quite a lot of care involved in designing the pickup truck.
Isuzu offers a few different iterations of the D-MAX, but the coolest one is probably the Arctic Trucks AT35 Edition, which is designed for extreme conditions like high mountain passes. This model has a one ton payload capacity, special 35-inch all-terrain tires for higher off-road traction, and Arctic Trucks Bilstein Suspension that increases the approach angle to 35° and breakover angle to 32°. Even so, Isuzu also offers a cool entry-level SX utility model for those who just need to get the job done.
The D-MAX is available with two turbodiesel engines. The basic 1.9-liter four-cylinder unit produces 148 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the larger 3.0-liter four-cylinder unit produces 188 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Both engines can be paired to a six-speed manual or six-speed auto.
If the Isuzu D-MAX styling isn't to your liking, Mazda based its latest pickup truck, the sleek BT-50, on the same platform. The BT-50 also has a more upmarket interior with better materials, though it comes with the same engine and transmission options. Still, the fact that Mazda chose D-MAX's platform is a testament to Isuzu's expertise in making pickup trucks.
Nissan Navara
The Nissan Navara is an aging model in 2024, having been first introduced in 2014. However, its platform is still competitive and served as a basis for Mercedes-Benz's only pickup truck the X-Class, a now discontinued model. In 2021, Nissan heavily restyled its global pickup truck, bringing it more in line with its American offerings. As such, the Navara looks more masculine than most other pickup trucks not sold in the U.S., particularly the Australia-only Pro-4X Warrior, which has that imposing look Americans love and off-road credentials to spare.
The latest Navara comes with a 2.3-liter twin-turbo engine producing 188 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to its rigid, fully-boxed ladder frame, it has an excellent towing capacity of over 3.5 tons and a one ton payload capacity. It's also available in Single Cab, King Cab, and Dual Cab variants, with multiple trims available to cater to the needs of specific buyers. The biggest differentiation factor over other trucks on the market is the multi-link rear suspension of the Navara, which gives it a better ride.
Although still very popular in certain markets, the Navara is due for a replacement in 2025. The new model will feature hybrid powertrains and interestingly lightweight leaf springs in the back because of popular demand. Yup, customers weren't convinced by the advanced suspension and now want the archaic leaf springs back because that would make the Navara even tougher!
Mitsubishi Triton
Mitsubishi currently sells only five models in the U.S. Moreover, its flagship offering, the Outlander, is based on the Nissan Rogue, although it gets the good Nissan bits. However, the Japanese automaker still develops excellent off-road vehicles, like the Triton L200 pickup truck. Launched in 2023, Mitsubishi's latest truck will serve as the basis for the next-gen Nissan Navara, so it must be good, right?
Well, the Triton does come with some advanced technology despite being one of the most affordable pickup trucks in overseas markets. Notably, Mitsubishi equipped it with its Super Select 4WD-II system, which consists of a high-range and low-range gear set, as well as a center locking differential. To make it easier for the driver, Mitsubishi incorporated seven driving modes: Normal, Eco, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand, and Rock. Unlike similar systems, this one also allows full-time AWD, which can be helpful for driving on paved roads in rainy or snowy conditions.
The Triton comes with a 2.4-liter bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine of Mitsubishi's own make. It produces 202 hp and 347 lb-ft of torque paired to a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. Moreover, the Triton is available in Dual Cab, Club Cab, and Cab Chassis body styles. Each one has an imposing look, but the Dual Cab Triton with the GSR trim looks the most rugged, thanks to blacked inserts in the front fascia, black wheel arches, and black bed rail covers.
GWM Cannon Alpha
The pickup trucks we covered thus far all come from reputable manufacturers with which American buyers are already familiar. However, GWM, or Great Wall Motors, is probably unfamiliar to many stateside car buyers. Still, GWM is one of the largest Chinese automakers and one that already has a strong presence in overseas markets. Look out for this one, as one day, its Cannon Alpha pickup truck might be available in a dealership near you.
What's more, the Cannon Alpha is a flashy pickup truck with masculine looks that might appeal to U.S. customers, particularly its huge and imposing front fascia. It's also bigger than all other models on this list, though still smaller than an American full-size pickup truck. Even so, the Cannon Alpha has everything it needs to compete with the best, like a modern interior that feels much more luxurious than the rugged cabins of its rivals.
Furthermore, GWM already offers a hybrid powertrain, making it among the first pickup trucks made overseas to do so. It packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, which, with the help of electricity, produces 342 hp and 478 lb-ft of torque. A 2.4-liter turbodiesel is also available, producing 181 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired exclusively to a nine-speed automatic, rounding out the impressive package. While GWM doesn't have the cachet of its rivals, it's vehicles are often less expensive, making it a value proposition in the segment.
Peugeot Landtrek / Fiat Titano / Ram 1200
The Peugeot Landtrek, Fiat Titano, and Ram 1200 are part of Stellantis' pickup truck offerings in various markets around the world, except, of course, the U.S. However, they are not based on a Ram pickup truck but on Chinese trucks – in particular, the Kaicene F70 and Changan Lantuozhe. In Stellantis' defense, the vehicles were jointly developed in collaboration between PSA (Peugeot-Citroen) and Changan.
Still, that doesn't make them any less cool. The Landtrek, for instance, boasts an attractive design that draws inspiration from other Peugeot models and includes a modern interior design. The Ram 1200 is less successful in giving off Ram vibes, but it still looks interesting enough. How about the Fiat? Well, let's say the company doesn't have a particular design language at the moment, though the Titano doesn't look half-bad. Amusingly, the Titano is available with Mopar off-road accessories in South America, which enhance the look dramatically.
Depending on the market, the Stellantis pickup truck trio is available with either a 2.4-liter turbocharged gas engine producing 207 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque or an underpowered 1.9-liter turbodiesel producing 148 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Two transmission options are also available -– six-speed manual or automatic. Don't expect any of these to appear in the Ram's U.S. portfolio, though, as seeing a standalone mid-size pickup truck model is more plausible than Ram deciding to sell the 1200 in North America.
SsangYong Musso
SsangYong is a Korean manufacturer that specializes in producing trucks and SUVs. Its models are mainly value-oriented, offering similar specifications to more established rivals at a lower price point. So is the case with SsangYong's pickup truck offering, the Musso, which has similar towing and payload capacities as a Toyota Hilux yet costs significantly less.
On the outside, the Musso doesn't look as interesting as most of its rivals. The huge grille seems tacked on the front fascia, and the headlights don't give off a particular high tech vibe. Fortunately, it's different on the inside, where the Musso comes equipped with a big 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the middle, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a modern design borrowed from SsangYong's Rexton SUV.
Furthermore, the Musso has a fairly powerful 2.2-liter turbodiesel producing 200 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, accompanied by either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. An AWD system with a low-range gear set is also available, while all Musso models come with a five-link rear suspension for a smoother ride. For customers on a budget, particularly those who want a capable pickup truck, the SsangYong Musso is an interesting choice.
Toyota Hilux Champ
The Hilux Champ is different from all other models on this list and the polar opposite of the idea Americans have of a pickup truck. Small, cheap, and cheerful, the Hilux Champ shows that you don't need aggressive front ends and huge wheels to get the job done. Although it starts at $13,000 in Asian emerging markets, this small pickup truck offers the capability and customizability that American trucks could only dream of.
How so? To begin with, it can be fully tailored to your particular needs. Toyota is happy to sell you a 70-percent-finished barebones version of the truck so you can transform it later into any vehicle you want. The world's largest automaker imagines it as a cool camper, motorhome, mobile boutique, delivery vehicle, medical logistics vehicle, or food truck, but don't let that stop you from making it anything else you could think of. With its utilitarian design, it also exhibits a unique kind of charm. Thus, it's not only a trendy pickup truck you can't get stateside but one of the coolest Toyotas not available in the U.S., period.
Another cool part about the Hilux Champ is that it uses internals that are already proven in the regular Hilux and other Toyota offerings. Thus, you can have it with 2.0-liter or 2.7-liter naturally-aspirated gas engines, or a 2.4-liter turbodiesel, and five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions. Although small, the Hilux Champ also has a 1-ton hauling capacity, similar to other, larger global pickup trucks. In other words, you are getting the utility of a regular truck while keeping your pocket full. Isn't that what pickup trucks have always been about?