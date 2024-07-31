10 Of The Coolest Pickup Trucks You Can't Get In The U.S.

People from other continents are often baffled by the fact that a pickup truck is the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. With 750,789 units sold in 2023, the Ford F-150 easily outsells the best-selling SUV, the RAV4 (434,843 units sold). In fact, the Chevy Silverado and Ram Pickup also sold better than Toyota's compact SUV. Naturally, this means that some of the world's major automakers pour a lot of money and resources into making ever-better trucks for the U.S. market.

As a result, you can buy just about any type of truck in America. Want a super-capable machine for towing and hauling? There are several turbodiesel heavy-duty monsters available. Maybe you want a hybrid pickup truck to increase fuel efficiency? Most full-size trucks are available with such powertrains. Recently, most manufacturers have also launched all-electric pickup trucks, accompanied by newcomers like Rivian and Tesla.

However, it's not like other markets don't enjoy great pickup trucks. In fact, there are many cool pickup trucks you can't get in the U.S. They won't be as flashy or as powerful as trucks sold in America, but they are equally capable of getting the job done, no matter the road ahead. In this piece, we will give you the scoop on some of the slickest trucks available in other markets and let you know what you are missing.