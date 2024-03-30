8 Of The Coolest Toyota Models You Can't Get In The U.S.
Toyota does a great job of putting its vehicles in as many markets globally as possible. In the U.S., for example, Toyota sells 19 different nameplates, and that doesn't account for different versions of those models, like hybrids or performance editions. There is pretty much a vehicle for everyone in Toyota's lineup, from fuel-efficient compact cars to huge body-on-frame SUVs.
But the world's largest automaker doesn't bring every nameplate stateside. The biggest reason is that the company thinks these vehicles won't sell, but in some cases, it's more of a logistics concern. Due to various tariffs for vehicles not made in the U.S. and shipping costs, it would not be cost-efficient for Toyota to bring them from overseas. As we all know, the Toyota Production System is all about efficiency and quick delivery.
Still, that doesn't stop American buyers from moaning about rad Toyota models sold in other markets. And rightfully so, because some of those cars are irresistible, particularly if you are an automotive enthusiast. Since we share the same spirit, we'll give you our list of the coolest Toyota cars you can't get in the U.S. We're emphasizing providing you with models in different categories, with unique characteristics. Let's dig in!
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70
We love that Toyota brought a new hybrid Land Cruiser to the U.S., now with a potent powertrain and a retro look. However, there is an even cooler Land Cruiser on sale in other markets — the J70. This SUV sits on a 40-year-old platform, making it the only truly retro off-roader on sale after Land Rover did a heresy by replacing the Defender with a more modern alternative.
Although the J70 didn't get an electrified powertrain — and it probably never will — it does have a new engine. Toyota is now offering a 2.8-liter inline-four turbodiesel with a 6-speed automatic (from the Land Cruiser Prado), which provides similar performance to the old 4.5-liter V8 turbodiesel, albeit with much better fuel efficiency. It should be more relaxed to drive, too. You can also still get the older engine, known for its longevity and off-road capability, together with a manual transmission.
But the engines are only half of the story here. The Land Cruiser J70 is as rugged as an SUV gets. It works everywhere from deserts to mountains, and for every purpose from military to overlanding. That, along with the timeless design, has granted it a cult status among off-roaders and overlanders.
It's a shame that trailblazers in the U.S. need to pay for a luxury off-roader to explore the wilderness today. The J70 does it for less money, with greater reliability, and even more style. It's as cool as off-roaders get!
2024 Toyota Hilux Champ
Pickup trucks in the U.S. are getting awkwardly big. Sure, they are more capable than ever, but many are becoming expensive luxury items, rather than work trucks. What if you could buy a pickup truck made to get the job done for $13,000? Add Toyota's legendary reliability and Hilux's off-road prowess to the mix, and you get the Hilux Champ. This truck can carry out any duty on a budget while looking chic in a utilitarian way.
It is also extremely customizable. The Hilux Champ comes as a barebones pickup truck with a chassis and a cabin, meaning you can do whatever you imagine to it. Want to build a camper to explore the wilderness with your significant other? There is an option for that. Or, maybe a larger motorhome to bring your kids there? Heck, you can even build an ice cream truck out of this thing! That level of customization comes from the input of Toyota's engineers from Thailand, who wanted to build a truck that would appeal to customers in emerging markets. But wouldn't U.S. buyers also want a cheap utilitarian pickup truck that could nail any task?
Sure, the Hilux Champ lacks modern amenities inside the cabin, and it looks cheap. But it also allows you to build the vehicle of your dreams. A true unicorn on any road.
2024 Toyota GR Yaris
Toyota healed the wounds of American hot-hatch enthusiasts with the GR Corolla after igniting other markets with the GR Yaris. In our 2023 GR Corolla review, we loved the punchy engine and advanced all-wheel drive system, but other markets still get the more focused hot hatch. For 2024, Toyota made some significant changes to the GR Yaris to make it a better driver's car.
One feature that sets the GR Yaris apart from other modern hot hatches is its interior. Gone is the funky-looking dashboard from the regular Yaris, and in its place, a simple, driver-focused panel that looks similar to those from kit cars. Everything is laid out close to the driver, and the screen in the middle is positioned lower to enhance forward visibility. There is even a rally-style handbrake near the shifter to aid with turning in tight corners. But the Gazoo Racing crew didn't stop there.
The 2024 GR Yaris is now an even better track weapon, thanks to increased body rigidity, improved suspension, and a special powertrain/transmission cooling package. Meanwhile, the 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo now produces 280 hp and 288 lb-ft (390 Nm) of torque, up from 261 hp and 265 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque of the pre-facelifted model. The GR Yaris is still less powerful than the GR Corolla, but it weighs 2,822 lbs (1,280 kg) compared to the 3,175 lbs (1,440 kg) of its bigger sibling.
To top it all off, Toyota developed a special eight-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission, bringing the 0-60 time under five seconds. We'd still opt for the slightly slower six-speed manual, though, as this is a list of the coolest vehicles — not the fastest ones!
2024 Toyota C-HR
Toyota discontinued the C-HR in the U.S. after five years on the market because of slow sales. That was expected, though, because Toyota didn't do anything to make it interesting. Apart from the cool design, the C-HR was equipped with a lethargic 144-horsepower 2.0-liter engine, bringing it to 60 mph in a sleepy 11 seconds.
But across the pond, you'll see a much more alluring C-HR. Europe just got the all-new model, and it's a crossover that checks most boxes. It will surely turn heads everywhere it goes, with complex body creases that demand attention, but work cohesively to create quite an attractive car. It almost looks like a concept car.
Enter the cabin, and the C-HR will welcome you with Lexus vibes. Good material choice, a sporty driving cockpit with the center console angled toward the driver, and two 12.3-inch screens create a premium atmosphere. There is even 64-color ambient lighting, adding some flair. The only thing the latest C-HR lacks is space; it's not impractical, but the more boring Corolla Cross would be better if you look for utility.
The pièce de resistance of the latest C-HR is the 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid producing 223 hp. The Prius-sourced powertrain allows 41 miles (66 km) of electric-only driving and hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.3 seconds. If only the U.S. could get this fuel-efficient, futuristic, and quick crossover!
2024 Toyota Crown
Toyota and Lexus enthusiasts have been clamoring for more rear-wheel-drive models lately. Toyota has only one — the GR 86 — and the same is true for Lexus, with its flagship LS sedan. Instead, the world's largest automaker uses more front-wheel-drive platforms, aiming to share parts across the brands and maximize profits. For that reason, the sporty GS and its outstanding high-performance variant, the misunderstood GS-F, are no longer available, while the pedestrian ES lives on.
But Japan, as always, gets all the goodies. This time, it's a rear-wheel-drive premium Toyota sedan that looks like a worthy heir to the Lexus GS, albeit designed for a more luxurious rather than sporty ride. It's the new JDM Crown sedan — not to be confused with the U.S. Crown, a Camry-based front-wheel-drive sedan/crossover. Our Crown is rather strange, and we like it for that, but it's nowhere near as refined as the Japanese one.
The Japanese Crown has everything it needs to compete with the big dogs from Germany. A timeless, dynamic body shape with a sloped rear end gives it sophistication, while the huge grille in the front provides the necessary road presence. It all works together thanks to the car's imposing dimensions — the 2024 Crown is 16.5 feet (198 inches) long and has a massive 9.8-foot (118.1 inches) wheelbase. Toyota compares the space and comfort of the Crown to that of a chauffeured car, with ample rear legroom.
Two powertrains will be on offer — a newly-developed 2.5-liter multi-stage hybrid and a second-gen hydrogen fuel-cell system. It's not particularly exciting, but it's probably good enough in a car not designed for speed.
2024 Toyota Crown Sport
There is another Crown that is cooler than what we have here — the Crown Sport. Sure, the Crown Signia will still turn heads, and it's probably more practical, but it doesn't come close to the visual appeal of the Crown Sport. With big, rounded body panels, a sharp front end, a sporty rear end, and optional 21-inch wheels, the smallest addition to the Crown family is probably the most attractive Toyota currently on sale. It looks a lot like a baby Ferrari Purosangue.
However, there is more to the Crown Sport than looks. Sit in the cabin, and you will be welcomed by premium materials akin to a Lexus. Two different interior color schemes are offered — Sand Brown and Black, with the former one giving quite a luxurious vibe. This is also the first vehicle in Toyota's lineup with a sound-regulating ceiling, which reflects sounds within the cabin, helping occupants to communicate more easily at higher speeds.
Lastly, the Crown Sport might just be the best-driving Toyota crossover currently on sale. It shares the 302-hp plug-in hybrid powertrain with the RAV4 Prime, which is plenty powerful. However, the Crown Sport is also tuned for better cornering and has Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS), which should make it much more agile and stable at speed.
2024 Toyota Century SUV
American drivers love their big and luxurious SUVs. From massive Cadillac Escalades to plush Bentley Bentaygas, U.S. roads are crowded with tall vehicles. But would you buy a super-luxurious Toyota that competes with those vehicles? It exists, and it's called the Century SUV. It's not a Lexus, mind you — the Century brand is considered even more high-end in Japan.
You might have heard of Japan's only V12 car, the Toyota Century sedan. It's called the Japanese Rolls-Royce, and for a good reason, as it has a similar design outside and inside, albeit with a more Japanese flair. It has been sold on the Japanese market for more than 50 years now, but only to the wealthiest and VIPs. And now Toyota has an SUV version because people in the 21st century can't get enough of high-riding vehicles.
The Century SUV doesn't get a particularly interesting powertrain — under the huge front bonnet sits a 3.5-liter plug-in hybrid V6. But apart from that, this is the real deal. Toyota promises unprecedented levels of comfort, particularly for rear passengers. Notably, the armchair-like rear seats are fully reclining, and Toyota implemented a "Rear Comfort" mode to assist chauffeurs in making driving smoother. Furthermore, a luggage compartment separates the trunk from the cabin to achieve an "astounding" level of quietness, according to Toyota.
And doesn't the Century SUV look cool? Toyota's designers somehow mixed vintage and modern styling cues better than either Rolls-Royce or Bentley did.
2024 Toyota Copen GR Sport
The Century SUV is a serious vehicle for serious people, but this is the complete opposite. The Toyota Copen GR Sport is so small it could probably fit inside the cabin of Toyota's luxury SUV, but it will surely put a bigger smile on your face. It is a kei-car roadster made just for fun. But that didn't stop Gazoo Racing engineers from doing some serious work to make the Copen an even more enjoyable driver's car.
The Copen actually started as a Daihatsu vehicle, but since Toyota owns that brand, it can also sell it. Regardless, it's as chic as a car could get. Under the small front bonnet, it houses a turbocharged 660cc engine producing 63 hp @6,400 rpm and 68 lb-ft (92 Nm) @3,200 rpm. Moreover, it comes with either a five-speed manual or a CVT, but we'd choose the former.
The engine drives the front wheels — RWD would've definitely been better. However, with a weight of around 2,000 pounds (900 kg), the Copen GR Sport should be super agile in the corners. So, while that 660cc engine won't win any drag race, the lightness should aid with handling. Add to that a specially-tuned GR suspension, additional bracing for higher body rigidity, and an LSD in the front, and you have the recipe for a fun-driving machine. Let's also not forget the sporty exterior additions, which make the Copen GR Sport look like an angry bee!
Why did we choose these particular models?
Defining a cool car is not as easy as it sounds. What is cool for one person might not be for another. For that reason, we included different Toyota vehicles, from off-roaders to tiny sports cars. But although different, these cool Toyota models have one thing in common — they deviate from the regular Corolla/Camry/RAV4/Tacoma dynamic. In other words, they offer something special. For some models, it's the attractive design. For others, it's their features. In any case, hope you found them interesting!