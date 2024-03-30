8 Of The Coolest Toyota Models You Can't Get In The U.S.

Toyota does a great job of putting its vehicles in as many markets globally as possible. In the U.S., for example, Toyota sells 19 different nameplates, and that doesn't account for different versions of those models, like hybrids or performance editions. There is pretty much a vehicle for everyone in Toyota's lineup, from fuel-efficient compact cars to huge body-on-frame SUVs.

But the world's largest automaker doesn't bring every nameplate stateside. The biggest reason is that the company thinks these vehicles won't sell, but in some cases, it's more of a logistics concern. Due to various tariffs for vehicles not made in the U.S. and shipping costs, it would not be cost-efficient for Toyota to bring them from overseas. As we all know, the Toyota Production System is all about efficiency and quick delivery.

Still, that doesn't stop American buyers from moaning about rad Toyota models sold in other markets. And rightfully so, because some of those cars are irresistible, particularly if you are an automotive enthusiast. Since we share the same spirit, we'll give you our list of the coolest Toyota cars you can't get in the U.S. We're emphasizing providing you with models in different categories, with unique characteristics. Let's dig in!