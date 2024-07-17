4 Of The Most Successful Dodge Models Ever Sold In The US

Brothers John and Horace Dodge began making bicycle parts before moving on to building engines, transmissions, and axles for the likes of Oldsmobile, Northern, and Ford. They built the first Dodge car in November of 1914, and by the next year, Dodge was the nation's third-largest automaker. John and Horace died in 1920, and eight years later, Walter Chrysler bought the Dodge corporation for $170 million. Ram split off into its own brand in 2009, and both Dodge and Ram are now part of Stellantis, which formed when FCA and PSA joined forces in 2020.

Dodge has made many successful models throughout the decades, and the brand thrived during the muscle car era of the 1960s and early '70s. In 1981, it introduced the Ram pickup, and has since climbed the ladder to become the second best selling truck brand in the U.S. as of this writing. One of Dodge's top models in 2023 was the Durango SUV, which saw sales of nearly 70,000 units. However, Dodge's list of best-selling vehicles of all time includes vehicles of all types. Here are a few of its most popular.

[Featured image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY 2.0]