This Car Holds Its Value Better Than Any Other, According To A New Study

Porsche's 911 has been in production since the 1960s now, and while these aren't cars you'll find dotted on every street corner, they aren't exactly rare — so why is it they are able to retain so much of their value? Part of the reason is down to simple supply and demand. What most buyers find is that they cannot simply walk into a Porsche dealership, write a check, and walk away with the sports car of their dreams.

Rather, buyers are having to register their interest, and for models like the 911, have to wait sometimes years before they are provided with an allocation. Once an allocation is given, some owners suggest the wait time could still be around six months or so. With a wait time so long between registering your interest and driving off in the car, it seems reasonable that, so many would consider a used model. This keeps used prices strong, as the pool of eager buyers is always kept full.

It stands to reason that buyers would be so keen to get hold of a new-shape 911 too, whether it be new or used. We recently drove a 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S and loved the immense performance on offer, even if the option of a manual is no longer present. They really are a sports car with near-supercar levels of performance now which can be used every day, and so long as Porsche maintains this recipe, it looks as if prices will always stay high for the iconic 911.