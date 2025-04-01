2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S First Drive: Manual Purists, Put Away Your Pitchforks

The new 2025 911 Carrera S rightfully inspired an uproar online when Porsche announced in January that, for the first time in the long history of the 911, the sporty "S" variant would not come with a manual transmission option. Instead, the S now joins the base 911 with a PDK gearbox only, leaving the Carrera T as the lone stick-shift model below the more hardcore—and, of course, much more expensive—GT3 tier.

Advertisement

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

In the spirit of full disclosure, I joined in that outcry. Stunned, disappointed, baffled. Especially given how much the Carrera T overtly proclaims that we need to #savethemanuals. Trying to comprehend, I dove into stats and specs, noting that the 911 S now essentially serves as the GTS since the GTS went T-Hybrid. But the GTS for enthusiasts? Gone.