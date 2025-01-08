2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S: How Much HP Will It Have & What Will It Cost?
The Porsche 911 has long been viewed as a high-water vehicle in the consumer sports car arena. These days it is, arguably, the German automaker's best-known vehicle, with even haters likely agreeing the 911's on-road credentials are all but unimpeachable. For its part, Porsche has continued to bolster its credibility by way of several notable upgrades since its mid-1960s debut.
While the current generation of 911s is, arguably, not the best of its long line of souped-up builds, the arrival of new models is still met with no shortage of fanfare. That's particularly true of 911's bearing Carrera S designation, which have earned raves from the likes of Car and Driver for their mix of power and price point. As such, many noticed the Carrera S was absent when Porsche debuted the 2025 911 Carrera lineup. The automaker has, at last, released details for the next iteration of the Carrera S, and fans of the vehicle will be happy to know the '25 build is not only back, but better than ever.
In fact, according to Porsche's press release for the vehicle, the '25 911 Carrera S is receiving several upgrades. Perhaps none of them are more important than those it's getting under the hood, with the vehicle's 3.0-liter, twin-turbo boxer six-cylinder engine primed to deliver unto Carrera S drivers a whopping 473 horsepower. That's reportedly a full 30 hp upgrade over the 2024 model, with the '25 build boasting zero to 60 mph acceleration in about 3.1 seconds.
The '25 Porsche 911 Carrera will cost you several pretty pennies
Porsche claims those acceleration numbers are .2 seconds faster than the 2024 911 Carrera S, and also notes the vehicle has a recorded top track speed of 191 mph, which should more than meet any driver's need for 911 speed. Of course, if you're a fan of the 911 Carrera S, you're likely well aware of what the vehicle might deliver on the speed front, and are lining up for a chance to get behind the wheel of one of these sporty little machines. If that's the case, you'll need to have considerable funds available and your checkbook at your disposal, as cars and SUVs boasting the iconic Porsche "Stuttgart" emblem tend to err on the side of pricey.
According to Porsche, the 2025 911 Carrera S will indeed continue that tradition, with a Coupe reportedly set to front a sticker price of $146,400. A convertible Cabriolet version of the Carrera S with standard rear seats is set to hit the market alongside the Coupe, though it pushes the cost considerably higher with a reported MSRP of $159,600. Those prices apparently do not include a $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee that is also due at the time of purchase. So you'll want to be sure to account for that before you hit your local Porsche dealership to buy a Porsche 911 Carrera S, which the company expects to begin delivering sometime in the Spring.