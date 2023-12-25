Here's How The Porsche 911 Has Evolved Over 60 Years (And What's Stayed The Same)

The Porsche 911 has been a staple of the German automaker's line of vehicles for 60 years. Few sports cars have had the kind of long-lasting life that this one has, especially when you consider how consistently the car has been made over those six decades. Some cars get radical reinventions every few years to the point where the most recent model of the car only vaguely resembles the original model, but the 911 is an exception. It has been a flashy, high-powered sports car and will continue to be so.

As reported by The New York Times, it came in fifth place when it came to vote for the Car of the 20th Century, and it has won World Performance Car at the World Car Awards as recently as 2021. Not only has it had a place in the commercial marketplace, but it has been a major presence on the racing scene as well. This was especially true in the 1970s when it won the 1979 Le Mans and four straight World Sportscar Championship titles. So, what has made this car such an acclaimed hit that Porsche has taken the tactic of not fixing what isn't broken with it?