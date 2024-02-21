10 Reasons Why The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Such An Expensive Vehicle

Porsche's offerings are expensive at the best of times, since the company manufactures high-performance vehicles, primarily sports cars. If you buy a Porsche, you're going to spend, on average, more than $100,000. While you can mitigate this price by purchasing older models, don't be surprised if you find Porsches that will set you back well over $700,000. One of the company's newest cars, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, might not cost that downright sacrilegious amount of cash, but it's expensive nonetheless.

To call the Porsche 911 GT3 RS an update of the 911 GT3 would quite frankly be an insult to both the RS (short for Rennsport) and the designers behind it. While the GT3 is as at home on the track as it is on the road, the RS was designed almost exclusively for racing. The car is far more aerodynamic than the GT3 with triple the downforce — downward pressure that makes the car grip the road more and therefore allows it to travel faster. To achieve this, Porsche's designers almost completely redesigned the car from the ground up, with countless additions and remixed parts. While the Porsche 911 GT3 retails for as "low" as $182,900, the 911 GT3 RS starts at $241,300. And like other luxury sports cars, that price can (and will) balloon exponentially.

As you will learn throughout this article, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is more expensive than the 911 GT3 for the same reasons it's faster than the 911 GT3.