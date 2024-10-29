2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Is A 388 Horsepower Manual-Only Treat For Purists

Porsche is once again catering to manual transmission enthusiasts and is ready to serve them on the 911's legacy platter. The latest from the German carmaker is the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, which is only available in a six-speed manual gearbox configuration, offering the familiar 388 hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo boxer engine from the mainline Carrera — that's a tad more than the 371 hp offered by the 2023 model we reviewed and the 379 hp available in the 2024 model year.

Notably, Porsche has drawn technical inspiration from the Type 992.1 Carrera's manual seven-speed kit (which we detail in our Carrera T first-drive experience), and applied the same transmission ratio to its latest rides. To send home the message that the 911 Carrera T is truly special — and it better be, after a wallet hit worth $134,000 at the minimum — Porsche has kitted the shift stick with a special walnut ball handle.

Of course, the many things that make a manual transmission worth learning are just one side of owning a signature Porsche — having that enthusiast sensation of precision control with the added benefit of an open-air driving experience is the ultimate icing on the cake. To that end, Porsche will hawk the 911 Carrera T in both Cabriolet and Coupe formats.

The Sport Chrono kit is the new standard, and comes armed with a dial integrated into the steering wheel, offering direct switching facility for a quartet of ride modes. Porsche will also bless buyers with a Sport Exhaust system, four-way power-adjustable heated seats, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and Porsche Torque Vectoring for next-level cornering experience, as the standard goodies.