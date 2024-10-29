2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Is A 388 Horsepower Manual-Only Treat For Purists
Porsche is once again catering to manual transmission enthusiasts and is ready to serve them on the 911's legacy platter. The latest from the German carmaker is the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, which is only available in a six-speed manual gearbox configuration, offering the familiar 388 hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo boxer engine from the mainline Carrera — that's a tad more than the 371 hp offered by the 2023 model we reviewed and the 379 hp available in the 2024 model year.
Notably, Porsche has drawn technical inspiration from the Type 992.1 Carrera's manual seven-speed kit (which we detail in our Carrera T first-drive experience), and applied the same transmission ratio to its latest rides. To send home the message that the 911 Carrera T is truly special — and it better be, after a wallet hit worth $134,000 at the minimum — Porsche has kitted the shift stick with a special walnut ball handle.
Of course, the many things that make a manual transmission worth learning are just one side of owning a signature Porsche — having that enthusiast sensation of precision control with the added benefit of an open-air driving experience is the ultimate icing on the cake. To that end, Porsche will hawk the 911 Carrera T in both Cabriolet and Coupe formats.
The Sport Chrono kit is the new standard, and comes armed with a dial integrated into the steering wheel, offering direct switching facility for a quartet of ride modes. Porsche will also bless buyers with a Sport Exhaust system, four-way power-adjustable heated seats, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and Porsche Torque Vectoring for next-level cornering experience, as the standard goodies.
Enough to stand out, without dropping the legacy looks
The 911 Carrera T in its Coupe form boasts a peak speed of 183 mph, and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. For the Cabriolet, those figures stand only a hair slower at 182 mph and 4.5 seconds. Pre-orders for both models are now live, and Porsche will commence deliveries next summer.
"The 911 Carrera T was conceived as a purist car and represents a reference to the 911 T sold from 1968 to 1973," says the company. For the 911 Carrera T, Porsche has lowered the suspension platform, enhanced the braking performance by using larger discs, updated six-piston fixed calipers, and revised the aerodynamic profile, as well. Coming to the aesthetics, there's plenty of bold and subtle tweaks to make the new Carrera T stand out.
Porsche has draped the wheels, branding decals, and mirror covers in a fresh Vanadium Grey Metallic paint job. There are special stickers to sell the manual transmission charm on the side windows, and a two-tone paint job for the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.
There's also a special design package on the table that puts Gentian Blue accents on the wheels and doors, among other elements. The sober color options such as white and black are here to stay, but for those willing to take the plunge, Porsche will offer the 911 Carrera T in bold choices such as Cartagena Yellow Metallic and Shade Green Metallic. Notably, buyers get a no-cost optional upgrade to rear seats for the Coupe trim, even though it comes in a two-seater format as a standard choice.