Every Nissan Model Made In The U.S.A

Nissan's earliest cars were made in Japan, starting in 1935 at its flagship headquarters in Yokohama. It also started building cars in Mexico in 1966. Almost two decades later, Nissan set up shop for car manufacturing in the U.S. in 1983, opening its first American factory in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Over the years, Nissan's U.S. operations have expanded to include an engine plant in Decherd, Tennessee, and a vehicle plant in Canton, Mississippi. In total, Nissan has invested $14 billion in U.S. manufacturing since 1983. It has proudly built over 19 million vehicles, 18 million engines, and electric motors in the U.S. with help from its 15,000 employees across the different factories.

So, how can you tell if a Nissan was made here in the U.S.? There are a couple of easy ways to check. The Vehicle Identification Number or VIN gives some clues — numbers starting with 1, 4, or 5 mean it was built stateside. The third number or letter identifies the type of vehicle, such as car, truck, etc. And the 10th character shows the model year. You can also take a peek at the inner driver's side door jamb — it'll have a label with the exact place where it was manufactured.

So, what models are actually built by Nissan in the U.S.?