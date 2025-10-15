Nissan's New 2026 Leaf Finally Delivers On An Old Promise

The pride and joy of Nissan's EV efforts, the Leaf, is back and supposedly better than ever. It's definitely bigger than the previous Leaf, that's for sure. While I've driven a number of different Nissan's over the years, my personal history with the Leaf goes back pretty far. Way back in 2014, I had the privilege (?) of driving a first generation Leaf. I, at over six feet tall, could just about barely fit in the front seat comfortably, but even then, I could see the potential of a compact EV for daily driving. Two model generations generally failed to fully deliver on that promise, as, on average, a Nissan Leaf didn't have enough range to be competitive or sit at a price people agreed with.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Nissan has completely redone the Leaf to aim right at the throats of companies like Tesla. Instead of the Tesla Model 3 or Hyundai Ioniq 5 charging in everyone's driveway, Nissan wants a Leaf to take the spot. The new Leaf has a bigger battery, more room, an entirely different profile, and the ability to charge at a Tesla Supercharger.