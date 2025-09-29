Nissan Has Given Up On Ariya, But Is This Electric Crossover Worth Considering?

I feel like every time I review a Nissan, I come to the same conclusion: It has the potential to be a great car, yet is bogged down by a glaring deficiency. The 2025 Nissan Altima is priced right, and comes standard with a lot of bells and whistles; you can even option it with all-wheel drive. However, it's held back by mediocre fuel efficiency and an outright boring drivetrain. The 2026 Infiniti QX60 is incredibly comfortable to drive and the interior is class-leading. However, it's too expensive over a Nissan Pathfinder, and its engine is lackluster to put it generously.

The 2025 Nissan Ariya that just left my driveway fell into the same pitfall, unfortunately. When I reviewed the 2024 Ariya last year and wasn't particularly impressed, I put a lot of that dissatisfaction down to the fact that I didn't live near a place where I could quickly charge. Availability of infrastructure is, the research keeps showing, one of the biggest contributing factors to EV satisfaction. Now, living in a suburb of Baltimore, I have plenty of places to charge, so I thought it was high time I give the Ariya another shot.