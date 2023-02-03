Here's Why The Experts Say EVs Can't Quite Match Gas-Powered Cars

EV technology has made great strides in the last decade or so. Between 2011 and 2021 alone, the average EV range has more than doubled (via Visual Capitalist), coming from an average range of 86 miles up to a very usable 217 miles. This increase in range is not only thanks to advancements in lithium-ion battery technology, but also due to the fact that more manufacturers are entering the EV space.

Whether as a result of regulatory pressure, or because of public demand, brands like BMW, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, and Peugeot have started pivoting more resources to their electric vehicles — a move that's given consumers a lot of freedom of choice when it comes to buying a new EV.

As range and competition in the sector have increased, barriers to entry have simultaneously decreased. With the overall EV ownership experience reaching parity with gasoline-powered vehicles, it's easier than ever to replace a gasoline-powered vehicle with an electric model. That doesn't mean there aren't still hurdles for EVs, though.