Electrify America Price Increases Are About To Make Fast-Charging Your Car More Expensive

Electrify America is the largest public fast charging network in the country, with over 3,400 fast chargers and 791 operational stations (via Electrify America). Bluedot reports that the average charging station prices of a top off at roughly $0.40 to $0.70 per kWh, making the typical charge at a public station about $30 to $40. In contrast, Kelley Blue Book reports the average electricity price of a residential customer at $0.16 per kWh.

With all these factors in mind, EV owners who regularly use public charging infrastructure to manage their car's range need to know that Electrify America is set to raise its rates in March 2023.

In an email sent out to customers of EA, the brand notes: "We've tried hard to maintain our current pricing, but rising operational and energy costs have now made adjusting our pricing necessary. We shall continue to maintain simple, uniform pricing across the country, and this adjustment ensures we can uphold our commitment to drive electric vehicle (EV) adoption and the future of electric mobility."

The price changes will affect both the fast chargers and the per-minute costs across charging levels.