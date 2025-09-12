The 2026 Nissan Leaf Is Not The EV It Looks Like

Forgive the obvious pun, but this generation of compact Nissan EV turns over a new Leaf. The first- and second-generation models tried to stand out from and blend in with gasoline cars, respectively, but they both stuck with the hatchback body style. The new model follows current fashion with a more crossover-like appearance—but without the added bulk.

Nissan's design team deserves a bonus for this one. The new Leaf has the upright appearance of a crossover, but it's only 0.2 taller than the outgoing model. And while it is 0.8 inch wider, it's three inches shorter than the old Leaf (the wheelbase also shrinks by 0.4 inch). Those dimensional facts are masked by a tall, wavy belt line like the one worn by the Nissan Ariya crossover and a broad, grinning front fascia. That Nissan was able to maintain the Leaf's compact proportions while making it appear bigger is an impressive feat indeed.

Nissan even managed to trim the Leaf's drag coefficient from 0.29 to 0.26 with flush door handles, subtle surface tweaking around the trailing edges of the wheels, and a rear spoiler mounted on an upright surface that recalls the Nissan Z sports car. That surface also incorporates taillights in a "2-3" arrangement, because the pronunciation of those numbers in Japanese is "ni-san." On higher trim levels, those taillights also have a holographic effect derived from pachinko machines.