2025 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line Review: Affordable, But Not The Trim I'd Pick

When Hyundai introduced the second-gen Kona to the U.S. market in 2023 for the 2024 model year, one of the automaker's main points with their popular subcompact was that this one would be built on an "electric first" philosophy, focusing more on electrification than on continuing to put gasoline in pole position. From its exterior appearance to the adoption of the Ioniq EV family's dashboard and driving controls, the new Kona has lived up to this new order quite well.

New for 2025, the Kona Electric N Line has its own goal: bring the sportiness of the N lineup to the entry-level side of the Hyundai family. With no new Kona N powered by gas or electrons on the horizon still, this may be the next best option available. Recently, Hyundai sent a example down to my home in Southwestern Virginia (though it had to be done at the EVgo station north of town due to repaving of the very street in front of my home). After spending time with the gas-powered version last year, it was time to see if the electric N Line could match up.