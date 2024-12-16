2024 Kia Niro EV Review: Affordable Electric Car Doesn't Disappoint On Range

Perhaps the most prescient of modern automakers when it comes to EV adoption, Kia hedged its electrification bets across a variety of drivetrains. So, the second generation Niro is available as a mild hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and as this fully-electric 2024 Niro EV.

Advertisement

Want to save a little gas but not deal with plugging in? The base Niro Hybrid should do the trick. Have a home charger, but want the flexibility to fuel up at a gas station in a pinch? The Niro Plug-In Hybrid pairs its 33 mile electric-only range rating with a regular gas engine, for a strong balance of both worlds.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Most expensive — from $39,600 plus $1,375 destination, but before any relevant incentives — the 2024 Niro EV ousts internal combustion altogether. Instead, it promises up to 253 miles of electric-only driving on a full charge, plus it has the most power of the three, at 201 hp.