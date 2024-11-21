2025 Kia EV6 Gets Range And Tech Boost (So Why Would You Buy A Tesla?)

Kia made quite some splash at the ongoing LA Auto Show with a trio of announcements, and it's pretty evident that the brand wants to lure buyers away from the Tesla playgrounds with a meatier and more diverse portfolio. The latest from the South Korean automobile player is the 2025 EV6, which builds on the legacy of its well-received predecessor and will hit the market in the first half of 2025, spaced across five variants.

Advertisement

The most notable upgrade is the larger battery options, which translate to more power and enhanced range. The base 63.0 kWh battery variant can manage 167 hp, while the higher-end variant with an 84 kWh battery pack can muster 225 hp in rear-wheel drive configuration. More powerful trims in an all-wheel drive format touch the 601 hp mark and go all the way up to 641 hp with the GT mode enabled. Kia is setting a baseline of 319 miles range starting with the Light LR configuration, surpassing the Tesla Model Y and eclipsing the 232 miles range figures of the 2024 EV6 portfolio.

Kia

Another remarkable lift is support for 800-volt DC charging, a move that's central to Mercedes-Benz's next-gen electric car plans. For the 2025 EV6, Kia has also shifted the NACS inlet to the left on the non-GT models and has made some gains in output density for the Integrated Converter Control Unit (ICCU). Kia is also touting the benefits of a belt-type steering column, a quieter cabin, a stronger frame, and better handling for its latest all-electric offering.

Advertisement