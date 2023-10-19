Kia's Longest Electric Range EV6 Is Getting Cheaper: What You Get And What You'll Miss

Pricing for the 2024 Kia EV6 lineup starts at $42,600 for the Light RWD trim. This is the only model in the entire range to get the smaller 58 kWh battery, 167 hp motor, and a claimed EPA range of 232 miles. Positioned above this trim is the EV6 Light Long Range RWD trim with the 77.4 kWh battery and the 225 hp motor. This trim has an EPA range of 310 miles and is priced at $45,950.

The other trims in the EV6 lineup are nearly identical to the car's 2023 lineup — albeit with minor updates. These include the EV6 Wind RWD which is quite similar to the Light Long Range RWD trim, with a slightly more advanced set of features, and prices starting at $48,700. Next up we have the EV6 Wind e-AWD trim, which is essentially the same as the EV6 Wind RWD, but with an all-wheel-drive system. This additional feature, however, bumps up the price to $52,600. This variant gets a 320 hp motor, but the overall range dips to 282 miles.

Beyond the Wind e-AWD trim are the higher-end GT Lime models that include three different variants of their own, starting with the $52,900 EV6 GT-Line RWD trim that gets 225 hp and a range of 310 miles. Then there is the EV6 GT-Line e-AW trim that costs $57,600 and gets the 320 hp motor but with a lower range of 252 miles. Completing the portfolio is the top-of-the-line EV6 GT trim which features a powerful 576-horsepower all-wheel-drive system, and a range of 218 miles. Clearly positioned at enthusiasts, this trim starts at $61,600.