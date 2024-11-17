Is Mercedes The Next Big Name In EVs? This New Tech Might Be The Key

Mercedes-Benz is stepping up its EV game, and the course ahead will be heralded by the next-gen Electric Drive Unit (EDU 2.0) in its upcoming electric cars. The new platform marries a 200kW electric motor on the rear axle and an 80kW unit on the front. Atop it, the German automaker will serve the 800-volt battery architecture for the first time, along with improved thermal design, higher longevity, and superior efficiency.

The overarching goal is to boost the pace of charging, supply more power, and more importantly, achieve higher range output — a dream that began with the Vision EQXX. The innovations have made their showcase appearances over the past few years and are now finally graduating the concept stage to mainstream cars. Among them, the groundbreaking Vision EQXX is lending its DNA to the first wave of cars based on the Mercedes-Benz modular architecture (MMA) and will make its market debut with the CLA series and a couple of SUVs for the U.S. market.

The EV-focused skateboard chassis developed for the EDU 2.0 rides will make its way to the entry-level segment for the first time, delivering refined traction, handling experience, and higher peak speed, among other perks. A notable innovation is the Disconnect Unit (DCU), which takes the front axle unit out of the equation when it's not needed; a tactic that is claimed to reduce front axle losses by 90% and add some much-needed miles to the range figures. For the 4MATIC models, the DCU pushes the front motor as a boost unit for extra power.

