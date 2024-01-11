Mercedes At CES: Are Solid-State Batteries The Game Changer EVs Need?

Solid-state batteries aren't going to be the solution for expensive, range-limited EVs any time soon, Mercedes' top tech executive predicts, a reality check amid ambitious forecasts for the next-generation cells. Although the new cell technology has been heralded as safer, cheaper, and far more power-dense — enough so to prompt car companies like Nissan to promise production models using solid-state tech as soon as 2028 — Mercedes is less confident that its investments in the tech will pay off so rapidly.

Speaking as part of a roundtable interview at CES 2024 this week — where Mercedes hosted SlashGear — Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Chief Technology Officer, was blunt about the lingering challenges EVs face, particularly around their single most expensive component. Indeed, Schäfer suggested, the solid-state battery story is playing out a whole lot like the much-vaunted autonomous vehicle roadmap.

"We know the electric drivetrain is still way more expensive than a combustion drivetrain. That's a fact," Schäfer said. "We do our battery research, we have our labs. I don't really see a game changer coming on cost production for batteries, not a significant one."