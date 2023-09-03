Concept CLA Class EV Brings Mercedes-Benz's Future Small Cars Into Focus

Some concept cars are wild, far-fetched, futuristic fantasies, but others — like the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class — are firmly grounded in reality. Making its debut ahead of the Munich auto show on Sunday, this showcar obviously previews the next-generation CLA-Class sedan that's due to arrive in late 2024. But there's more to the Concept CLA than meets the eye. Much, much more.

Riding on the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, the Concept CLA Class has bones that'll soon underpin a range of small vehicles. Mercedes-Benz says MMA takes an "EV first" approach, meaning it's designed to prioritize fully electric powertrains while still allowing for internal combustion engine integration. That's hugely important, since MMA will form the basis of not just the CLA-Class sedan, but the GLA-Class and GLB-Class SUVs, as well as their EQA and EQB electric counterparts.

Steven Ewing/SlashGear

But that's not all. The MMA platform will be powered by Mercedes' new MB.OS operating system, as well as a completely new electric drive unit, the details of which are somewhat scarce at the moment.

Steven Ewing/SlashGear

The key details? All MMA-based vehicles will have 800-volt architecture allowing for 250-kilowatt DC fast charging, and Mercedes-Benz is estimating the production CLA-Class EV should have a driving range of 466 miles on the notoriously optimistic European WLTP test cycle. That should still be about 400 miles under American EPA standards. Not bad.