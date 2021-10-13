2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition enters the dark side

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line is the latest to enter the dark side, and it brings lots of dark goodies and carbon fiber to the picture. The Sonata N Line Night Edition is hot on the heels of the Kona Night Edition with its own set of gloss black exterior trimmings.

If you saw the film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins last July, then you witnessed the big screen debut of the Sonata N Line Night Edition. Available in Phantom Black or Quartz White, the appearance package includes custom matte black 19-inch alloy wheels, a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) lip spoiler with N logo center caps, and red brake calipers.

In addition, Sonata N Line Night Edition gets dark chrome Hyundai and Sonata badges, matte black mirror caps (body color on Quartz White), and matte black upper door handle covers. As usual, there are no mechanical upgrades under the hood and undercarriage, but it’s not as if the Sonata N Line needed it in the first place.

It still has a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline four-banger pumping out 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. You can’t get AWD, but it does have Hyundai’s slick-shifting eight-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox turning the front wheels. The N Line has 110 more horsepower and 116 more torques than the 1.6-liter turbo engine in a standard Sonata, and it even gets a sportier exhaust note to match its propensity for speed.

Sonata N Line has bespoke N Sports seats wrapped in faux suede, Nappa leather, and red stitching. It also gets a digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Sonata N Line Night Edition is primarily an exterior appearance package as the automaker made no mention of new trim or custom interior features.

We expected more from a limited-edition sports sedan with a $35,775 (including destination) base price, considering the Night Edition is around $1,500 dearer than a standard Sonata N Line. But then again, only 1,000 Sonata N Line Night Edition models will be available, and exclusivity does come at a price. The good news? You can place your order now at Hyundai dealerships.