Why Are Engines Measured In Liters? (And What The Numbers Indicate)

The metric system of measurement was originally established in France in 1790, after which it swiftly swept all of Europe in a multinational effort to standardize measurement across cultures. At the time, the burgeoning United States was gradually piecing together its own system of measurement, but when word of the metric system came down the wire, the Founding Fathers weren't interested, so they stuck with the imperial system. In the decades that followed, multiple attempts were made to convince the U.S. to go metric, with varying levels of success.

Advertisement

Fast-forward to 1975, and Congress, along with President Gerald Ford, established the U.S. Metric Board to help the country gradually transition to the metric system. This full transition ultimately failed, but some elements of the private sector, particularly car manufacturers, saw an opportunity. While the U.S. wasn't interested in going metric, the system had definitively taken hold over most other first-world countries. This is why many car manufacturers with international dealings began offering their parts lists in metric terms for foreign buyers. The practice started to become commonplace following the signing of the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act in 1994.

So, to make a very long story short, the choice to use liters for engine measurement was a marketing decision. A tale as old as time, truly.

Advertisement