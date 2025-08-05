How Many Car Brands Has GM Discontinued Over The Years?

General Motors has long established its name in the auto world, and yet many people only recognize it for its major brands, Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick. Looking at its 117-year history, however, it's hard not to notice how much the giant manufacturer tried to accommodate all segments, even at the expense of creating brands that would compete against its existing offerings. Since its rebirth and official rebranding as General Motors in 1908, GM has operated 43 brands, though not at the same time.

As of 2025, GM has discontinued at least 37 of its brands, but not in the strictest sense of the word, as some were either abandoned, merged with other brands, or canceled for other reasons, like in the case of Ravon. It launched in 2015 as part of a joint venture between GM and the Uzbek government. However, Ravon was phased out in 2020 after GM sold its stake back to the Uzbek government in 2019.

There's also the trio of Hummer, Pontiac, and Saturn that GM decided to drop in 2010 amid struggling sales figures, after the U.S. economy took a nosedive in the wake of the 2007-2009 recession. The financial restructuring also forced it to sell off Saab in the same year, but the brand did not survive under new ownership, eventually shutting down. Despite what happened to Saab's auto division, the brand remains active in the high-tech aircraft and military defense industries.