10 GM Car Brands That Were Never Sold In The US

William Durant was an empire builder. Even before he turned Buick into the biggest player in domestic automobile industry, he had already previously turned a struggling carriage builder into the largest manufacturer of vehicles in the United States. And he had even bigger ambitions. Under his leadership, Buick and Oldsmobile merged into General Motors, which then went on an acquisition spree, adding famous brands like Cadillac and Pontiac, as well as establishing the Chevrolet division to sell affordable cars.

GM's acquisitions weren't limited to companies in the United States, either. It bought manufacturers in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia. By 1931, it was the world's largest manufacturer of cars and trucks, a title it would hold until Toyota surpassed it in sales 77 years later. During its heyday, it would go on to buy or create brands in Asia, South Africa, and elsewhere. The company became a true global giant, and remains so to this day.

Some of GM's international brands were sold in the United States under their own brand names at various times. For instance, Opel cars such as the Rekord, Kadett, Manta, and GT were sold as Opels through Buick dealerships from the late 1950s to the early 1970s. Other Opels came rebadged as Chevrolets, Saturns, and other domestic brands, until General Motors sold Opel in 2017. GM took that approach with many of its non-Opel foreign brands, too — in fact, many never came to the U.S. under their own brands at all.

