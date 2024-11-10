Every Car Brand Discontinued By GM, So Far

Since the company's founding in 1886, General Motors has become one of the biggest manufactures in the American automobile industry. In the earliest days of its existence, it was called the Flint Road Cart Company and was primarily concerned with building horse-drawn carriages. The company as we know it today started coming into shape when it rebranded as General Motors in 1908, and in the ensuing century-plus, GM has been behind some of the best-loved cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles that have graced the roadways around the world.

Among the more high-profile offerings in the greater General Motors stable these days are industry titans like Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick, and there's little reason to expect any of those iconic brands to fade from General Motors' ranks anytime soon. But it is worth noting that, throughout its existence, the number of automobile brands under the GM banner has stretched far beyond just those major automakers.

In fact, those iconic and long-tenured manufacturers have, at times, shared the corporate bloodline with some equally notable automobile brands. If you're wondering why those brands are no longer listed among the company's offerings, the big bosses at GM have, for one reason or another, opted to move on from them over the years by either selling or outright discontinuing them. Here's a look at all the car brands GM has discontinued to date.

