What Does GTO Stand For On The Pontiac Muscle Car?

It is virtually impossible to talk about the American muscle car movement of the 1960s and 1970s without talking about Pontiac and its celebrated GTO build. After all, the almost maniacally souped-up Pontiacs that first wore the GTO moniker are regarded by many as the car that kickstarted all the muscle car madness. As such, they are regularly ranked among the most powerful and revered vehicles to have emerged from the era, and yes, they were pretty easy on the eyes too.

Given their credentials, it's little surprise that Pontiac GTOs now rank among the most sought-after and expensive Pontiac muscle cars on the vintage automobile market. But even as popular as the cars have become since the GTO first appeared in 1964, there's one thing that even the biggest fans of the iconic Pontiac build may not know, which is what the three little letters in its name actually stand for.

Letter designations are not uncommon in the automobile arena, and even those who don't delight in American muscle cars might be quick to tell you that GT typically stands for Grand Touring or Grand Turismo. The latter Italian interpretation is indeed accurate for Pontiac's GTO. As for the "O," like Turismo, it is Italian in origin, standing for Omolgato. If you're wondering why one of America's best-loved muscle car bears a name sprung from the Italian language, it's because Pontiac's GTO may well have taken inspiration from a legendary Italian race car.