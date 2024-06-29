5 Of The Most Expensive Ferraris Ever Sold At Auction

Ferrari has been one of the standards for high performance automobiles, pretty much since the moment Enzo Ferrari founded his namesake company in the late 1930s. Of course, when Enzo's first car rolled off the production line in 1939, it actually wasn't allowed to bear his name thanks to a non-compete clause with his former employer, Alfa Romeo. Likewise, it was an Alfa Romeo racing car that first wore the galloping pony logo that Ferrari vehicles would later immortalize. However, by the mid-40s Enzo was allowed to use both his name, and that iconic logo on his cars, and the automotive world has never been the same.

More than 75 years later, Ferraris have evolved in ways that even Enzo likely couldn't have anticipated, and the vehicles have made the brand among the winningest in the history of auto racing. Ferraris also rank among the most expensive vehicles in the automotive realm, with base models of new builds selling for almost $250,000 on the low end. Even still, a quarter-of-a-million bucks might be considered a steal when compared to what a vintage Ferrari will cost you on the auction circuit.

Yes, a vintage Ferrari in good repair can be expected to fetch millions when offered up under the gavel of an auctioneer. Some Ferraris are, however, a bit more coveted than others, and the ones we've listed here rank among the biggest sellers to ever grace the auction block.