Every Car Brand GM Owns In 2024

Like Buick, the GMC name has been around for quite some time. The brand was founded in the early 1900s and came about after GM purchased the automotive brands Rapid and Reliance. There's some disagreement as to the meaning of the GMC name. Some say it stands for Grabowsky Motor Company, since Max and Morris Grabowsky started the company. But what it actually stands for has its roots in the company name "General Motors Truck Company." The "Truck" part of the name was dropped eventually, leaving us with simply General Motors Company, or GMC.

GMC was part of a large number of purchases made by GM in the early 1900s. The brand made trucks that were intended for use in commercial and industrial functions. Eventually, they made vehicles like the first mass-produced diesel-powered truck in the late 1930s and military vehicles including the iconic six-wheeled CCKW, or the "Deuce and a Half," and an amphibious vehicle called the DUKW, or the Duck.

In the 1960s and '70s, GMC became a bit more lavish, offering luxurious versions of GM products that were closely related to offerings from Chevrolet. Today, that same relationship carries on with GMC making luxurious versions of several Chevy-based SUVs and pickup trucks. For example, the GMC Sierra 1500 is essentially a Chevy Silverado underneath, with a few additional ritzy bits to class things up. GMC also currently uses the Hummer name (once a GM-owned brand as well) for electric-powered vehicles like the Hummer EV off-roader SUV.

