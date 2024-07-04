10 Of The Best Looking Cadillac Models Ever Designed

By 1902, American machinist, engineer, and inventor Henry Leland had spent eight years honing his bicycle and marine engine development skills at his Detroit factory. Driven by a desire to push boundaries, he convinced the board of directors of the Henry Ford Company (Ford himself had left the company by then) that he could establish a groundbreaking new company. Leland's vision was to combine the auto engines he developed for Random Olds with a Ford auto body to create an entirely new vehicle.

Named in honor of Detroit founder Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, the new company made a grand entrance at the 1903 New York Auto Show, securing over 2500 orders for its meticulously crafted vehicle at $850 each. Leland wasted no time constructing a new factory in Detroit. The company's innovation was recognized in 1908 when it was awarded the prestigious Dewar trophy. A year later, Leland decided to sell Cadillac to General Motors. The Cadillac automotive company became the Cadillac Motor Car Division.

Among the first automakers to offer a fully enclosed cabin, electric ignition, and interior lighting, the fledgling GM division became known for being a cut above some simpler and more affordable designs. Throughout the automobile's earliest development, Cadillac earned an enduring reputation for power and prestige. In the century and a quarter since Cadillac introduced some of the most classic cars of all time, join us as we examine some of the best-looking models the Detroit automaker ever put on the streets.