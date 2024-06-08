What Happened To The Chrysler Turbine Car? (And Why Cars Don't Have Jet Engines Today)

The engine is the lifeblood of a car. It converts fuel, usually gasoline, into physical motion that turns the wheels and makes the vehicles go. Over the years, as technology advanced, so too did engines. Not only did car manufacturers tweak existing engines to become smaller and more fuel efficient, some unveiled innovative designs that pushed the car industry in new directions. Some also invented some pretty weird engines.

Arguably the weirdest engine to ever grace the front end of a car has to be the turbine engine. A few car manufacturers toyed with the idea, but none put as much effort into it — or did it with as much flair – as Chrysler. The company spent decades working on a turbine engine for cars and produced one of the most iconic vehicles of the early 1960s: the Chrysler Turbine Car. It's so recognizable, it doesn't even need a name. Just say the words "Chrysler Turbine Car," and most automobile aficionados will know what you're talking about. However, for all the Chrysler Turbine Car's fame, the vehicle never made it to production. All that's left of its legacy is a few car bodies and non-working engines. That and the movie "The Lively Set," which is essentially a 95-minute commercial for the car.

So what happened to the Chrysler Turbine Car? Heck, what happened to the very concept of putting jet engines in cars period? Read on to find out.