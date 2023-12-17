The History Of The Rover Jet1: The First Ever Car With A Turbine Engine

World War II was firmly in the rearview mirror in 1946, and a British auto manufacturer started working on the world's first gas turbine-powered car. The company had experience with such engines, having been awarded a contract by the U.K.'s Air Ministry in 1940 to be the primary supplier of the new-fangled jet engine technology (first designed by Frank Whittle) for the British Royal Air Force (RAF).

The Rover Company, which first began making bicycles in Warwickshire, England, in 1885 and would drop the first Land Rover-branded vehicle in '48, ironically never flew a single successful jet engine before the war ended because it kept changing Whittle's designs. Regardless, Whittle's fundamental ideas were sound and laid the groundwork for the new era of jet propulsion that was about to unfold and is still used today.

Rover continued working with the turbine engine, though, seeing it as a viable power source for the future and one that could potentially power automobiles. The advantages of a turbine engine over a standard internal combustion engine (ICE) were obvious. They were lighter than standard automobile engines because they didn't use pistons, had better power-to-weight ratios, and could run on different types of fuel. Yes, it's weird, but certainly not the weirdest engine ever found in a production car.

JET 1 started life as a Rover 75 saloon model. The company then lopped off the roof and fitted it with a two-shaft Rover T.8 gas turbine that pumped out 200 hp at 40,000 compressor rpm. All four wheels were equipped with Girling disc brakes (the prominent brake manufacturer of the day).

[Featured image by Oxyman via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]