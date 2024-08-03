The 10 Coolest Mad Max Movie Vehicles And The Cars They Used To Build Them

The "Mad Max" franchise is one that is very much focused on cars. Set in a post-apocalyptic dystopian future where bandits and marauders wreak havoc in the wasteland of Australia, the only way to safely get around is in modified cars that are way ahead of their time when it comes to weaponry and brutality. These modded out cars lead to incredible action sequences and some of the most impressive movie car stunts ever put to film as the various factions of the wasteland fight it out across different movies.

The vast majority of these vehicles are bizarre hybrids cobbled together from wrecks and spare parts that the characters find on their travels. That means that it can be difficult to tell exactly what real-life cars they are based on, especially when they are also covered in spikes, saws, guns, and flamethrowers.

Here, we have looked at some of the coolest vehicles from the first "Mad Max" to the more recent "Mad Max: Fury Road" to find out exactly how they were put together and what cars were used in their construction.