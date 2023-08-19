The 10 All-Time Most Impressive Car Stunts In Movies

The cinematic car chase is one of Hollywood's greatest inventions, combining the inner child-serving display of big, shiny things that go "vroom" with the kind of white-knuckle spectacle that movie magic is so well-positioned to deliver. Throughout film history, countless directors have cranked out exciting moments of automotive action, often seemingly bending the laws of physics to find ways to push vehicular insanity to its limits.

Of course, in our modern era, CGI special effects have emerged and, in some cases, provided a bit of a cheat code, and sucked the danger and excitement out of the whole enterprise. After all, half the fun of watching any practical stunt in a film is wondering just how everyone involved, especially the stunt performers putting their necks on the line, managed to pull it off. Fortunately, a recent wave of action film artisans have embraced the importance of really doing the thing, resulting in epic scenes of four-wheeled mayhem to rival the best that old school movies had to offer.

So, buckle up as we dive into some of the best automotive action ever caught on film, all of it forged by real steel and stunt driver guts.