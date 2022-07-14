Here's What Makes John Wick's 1969 Mustang So Special

Although the Ford Mustang in and of itself is a celebrated model that helped define the muscle car generation, these vehicles are not all created equally. The Boss 429 Mustang is a rare variant that Ford offered only during the 1969 and 1970 model years, according to Automobile Catalog, and a very limited number of units were manufactured. As a result, the vehicle is exceedingly valuable, as evidenced by some sales listings. For example, an unrestored (but in good condition with low mileage) 1969 Boss 429 Fastback was listed for sale at Mecum Auctions, which estimated its value at between $275,000 and $350,000.

John Wick supposedly drives this version of the Mustang, as evidenced by a callout during the first movie. However, viewers with a keen eye quickly noticed some details that didn't add up, making it clear the car featured in the series is actually a Mach 1 Mustang. According to Hagerty, there are many small elements that give away the secret, including the automatic transmission witnessed in the second movie (the Boss 429 was only offered with a manual), plus the hood scoop that was unique to the Mach 1.

No one seems to be sure why the "John Wick" car isn't the Mustang Boss 429. Sometimes film sets simply can't find certain vehicles and are forced to do their best. However, this mix-up may be a subtle hint to viewers that this main character doesn't even know his car. Either way, it makes for a pretty interesting story from one of the most successful modern action movie franchises.